Steven Pasquale on the Politics, Power, and Purpose of WAITING FOR LEFTY

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Steven Pasquale discusses making his directorial debut with Clifford Odets’ historic Waiting for Lefty, a powerful indictment of inequality currently playing at Classic Stage Company.

Jennifer Ashley Tepper: When did you first become familiar with the work of Clifford Odets in general, and specifically with Waiting for Lefty?

Steven Pasquale: I did my first Odets deep dive when Bart Sher directed Awake and Sing! in 2006. He asked me to do that with him, but I was working on a television show and couldn’t do it. But I fell madly in love with the writing and I did a bit of a deep dive into Odets’ other work, including Golden Boy, Till The Day I Die, and Waiting for Lefty.

That production was phenomenal. It was my gateway to Odets’ work as well.

His language has a real musicality to it. Kazan, who was in The Group Theatre with Odets, described his writing as the music of the city and the song of the streets. I just love that description of the way he writes.

What inspired you to include musical elements in this piece and how do you feel they help tell the story?

There are two reasons. Waiting for Lefty is a 29-page, 35-minute evening as written, so it’s usually paired with another one act. I think that when you do that, the other thing always pales in comparison to Lefty. So I wanted to do a whole evening of Waiting for Lefty. I thought the way to accomplish that would be to surround it with music and protest and music and song, all in the interest of supporting Odets’ text and the message of the play.

It’s traditionally written for a large group of white dudes in fedoras and double breasted suits and I really wanted to do something more theatrical and take a Brechtian swing at it with nine or ten tracks. I wanted everybody to be playing all of the parts, doing all of the movement, playing, singing, and acting. To give it a real theatrical quality was the goal.

It felt like those elements involved the audience in a way that made the piece more powerful. We were leaning forward.

I’m so glad. The space is pretty special in regards to that.

Classic Stage has such a wonderful and specific physical aesthetic and shape. Do you feel like having worked there as an actor, you knew specific things about the space that impacted your staging as a director as well as how you collaborated with the scenic designer?

100%. A theatre insider might take a look at what I did with the set design and say, “That’s similar to the set design for Assassins,” in terms of it being one simple platform that kind of runs the length of the space.

I wanted it to feel totally radically non-luxury, because it’s a show about people who don’t have anything. And having been in the space, I was really familiar with the power positions of that beautiful, strange thrust. It’s like the ‘five’ on a set of dice. The corners are great and the center is great. Upstage and downstage are great. For some reason, those side middle spots lose all tension. It was fun to be looking at it from the outside instead of being on stage, acting in the space.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

What made you interested in directing? And how do you feel that your work as an actor impacts you as a director?

I’ve been fortunate to be in the room with some of our great directors. I’ve made multiple plays with Joe Mantello and Bart Sher and Alex Timbers and Michael Greif and Doug Hughes and Anne Kauffman and Rachel Chavkin. So I’ve been able to witness some of our great directors in the room. One day I thought to myself: if a whole bunch of that didn’t get into my brain, then I really wasn’t paying attention. I thought I would have the rare experience of getting to attempt to pull out my favorite qualities of those rooms and leave out qualities I didn’t love in those rooms, to try to create my own space.

And was it: ‘I’m interested in directing, let me find a piece I want to do’? Or ‘I’m specifically inspired to direct Waiting for Lefty’?

It was the former. I really wanted to direct something. I’ve wanted to do it for a long time. We lost our friend Gavin Creel two years ago and for some reason, that event just took any fear or hesitation entirely away. I immediately started pursuing things that made me feel scared.

I had a coffee with Jill Rafson who runs CSC and we talked about a couple of ideas. One was Waiting for Lefty, particularly in this political moment. She really liked the idea and gave me a workshop and then we did a second workshop. We learned so much and then we got a full production. The whole process was about 18 months.

Was the Odets estate involved at all? Did you speak with anyone from that world?

Only so much as they gave us their approval to do it, which I’m so grateful for. Jill and CSC really handled the majority of that. I’m not sure if there are any living Odets relatives still with us.

The production made me want to read Harold Clurman’s book about The Group Theatre, The Fervent Years, again, and look into whose descendants might still be around.

Great book. I love the idea, related to The Group Theatre, that there’s no ego in the room. The best idea wins and there’s no bullshit. There are no squeaky wheels; we all just work really hard. We all contribute and have agency. It feels like we put this production together in a way that is true to the ideals of The Group Theatre and in a way that makes me proud.

Was there anything that surprised you during the rehearsal process and changed your approach to a specific scene or a certain element in the show? Any rehearsal conversations that were particularly illuminating?

Yes and I have to give credit where credit is due here, to my choreographer Susan Misner. I told her that I didn’t know what the answer was but that I wanted the whole evening to have a very gentle, pedestrian physical vocabulary.

We also have what we call the silent movie Lefty Costello part of the evening. There are moments in the play where we thought we could see Lefty’s journey through movement. But we didn’t know how much we’d include or what kind of movement it would be or if it would work.

Every single thing I asked of Susie, she knocked out of the park. The movement revealed itself in the room in a way that was thrilling. It feels like the cast takes one breath together and then the evening is over. Like a swarm or an amoeba or one organism. They’re all rowing in the same direction. Susie was incredible in terms of working on that.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Can you talk about any historical research you did, before you entered the rehearsal room?

I’m an amateur history buff. In 1935, we were asking all of the same questions we’re asking now. Why does it seem like ten guys own everything? Why does it seem like the average person struggles to put food on the table? Why is corruption so observable at the very top? Why does it feel like we might have to put our bodies on the line in order to right the ship?

A question about working people and unions is a great and powerful one. I think workers’ rights are tied to women’s rights are tied to civil rights. And that can, if we really dig our heels in, serve as a check on clearly observable corruption at the very top of the economy and the U.S. government—which are the same people.

It really resonates, seeing people from a century ago talking about the 1%—

I actually struggle with the idea of “the 1%”, because the real problem is oligarchy. It’s the .0001% that have too much power and sway over every aspect of American life. I want you to make a million dollars and if you end up in the 1%, I’m cheering for you. My problem is not with that, but with the oligarchy and the corporatocracy that has taken over the country, which is now a democracy in name only. We’ve got a trillionaire putting his finger on the button with the war in the Ukraine. There’s such a big discrepancy. Obviously we need to also have bigger economic conversations about the 99% versus the 1%. But the real problem is the oligarchy: the .0001%.

What do you hope the audience leaves with, after observing these people from 100 years ago having similar conversations to the ones we are all having?

The goal of the evening is to give people a place to come and sit in solidarity with the knowledge that we are the vast, exhausted majority in a gigantic way. The numbers aren’t even close. Trumpism is not half the country. It’s 1/5 or 1/6 of the country. It’s a right wing sliver of new breed American fascists that do not represent, even remotely, the general populace. As we can tell from the blue wave, those of us all over the country are absolutely able to observe the corruption in front of our very eyes and do something about it. I wanted the play to be a place where we could sit in solidarity together, recognize that, and then vote these bums out.

I saw the show the week of the midterm elections and it certainly felt like the audience was talking about them before and after the performance. It was very present in the room.

We knew we were going to open the play the day before the midterms. I sat the cast down the week before and said, “I’m going to be come here and be with you that day, no matter what happens. There’s a chance that’s going to be a bad day. And we’ll have to sit together as people do in Putin’s corrupt Russia, and try to figure out how to move forward.

But we didn’t have to have that feeling. We got to be together on one of the great, joyful, largest moments of the pendulum swinging back in the right direction that has happened in the last 80 or 100 years.

Do you feel like the midterms changed anything about the energy of the performances or the audience reaction to them?

Absolutely. There was a blanket of relief and joy and hope that fell on this entire city, which is not just the beating cultural heart of the country, but of planet Earth. As New York goes, so goes the country. New Yorkers are feeling pretty spectacular about the giant shift toward common decency that happened last Tuesday.

The play made me think about the Actors’ Equity strike of 1919 and this legacy of actors lending their voices to the movement for fair labor laws.

At the end of the day, I, like many storytellers, can sometimes feel like this isn’t a serious enough chosen profession. In that moment, all I have to remember is that history is told by our leaders, our warriors, and our storytellers. And when leaders are corrupt and warriors must report to those corrupt leaders, then the mantle falls to the storytellers, to hold a mirror up to what we are. It is one of the great, most important jobs you can have.

I am a person who is defined entirely by the stories I’ve witnessed. I remember seeing Robert Falls’ Death of a Salesman like it was yesterday. I remember seeing Patrick Marber’s Closer with Anna Friel and Natasha Richardson like it was yesterday. Those events! Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan. Tom Stoppard’s Shakespeare in Love. Reading Eugene O’Neill for the first time. Seeing my first August Wilson play. I am an artist and human who is defined entirely by the stories I’ve witnessed. It’s the lens through which I see the world. So in those moments where I feel a little twee about this job, I remember that and I sleep like a baby.

Are there other specific works that you’re interested in exploring as a director?

I want to direct Arthur Miller. And I want to direct new work. I want to make some heavily political theatre that packs some punches. I’m working on developing a new play about how the Russians got their man in the White House in the United States. I want to make a play about that, maybe a musical at some point. It seems like something I should attempt, as I’ve been in a bunch of them. My list is long. Narrowing it will be the challenge.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Waiting for Lefty being a one act seems a reason why it hasn’t been back on Broadway. As you said, it’s hard to find something to pair it with and people don’t know what to do with a one act. Not that Broadway is the only marker of greatness, but it feels like a masterpiece that should be seen by as many people as it can be.

From your mouth to God’s ear! Absolutely. Our production very much requires a thrust stage. I’m not sure how we would do it in a proscenium house. Just In Time is over there at Circle in the Square and I don’t think it’s going anywhere anytime soon, but that would be a great space for Waiting for Lefty.

If only the Edison was still a Broadway house, it could be done in a thrust in that space.

Broadway is such a crazy, strange landscape right now. A working man’s off-Broadway space would be fun for a long sit down for a play like Waiting for Lefty. People could come and feel its message.

Have you had any interesting audience reactions since the show started? Was there anything during previews that changed your approach because of how the audience was reacting?

No. As it was written originally, it’s meant to set of rile up the audience. They famously started screaming, “Strike!” and ran out in the streets. But sadly, I’m not sure you could get an audience in 2026 to do that. So we wanted to really put a proper ending on the play and let the audience understand that the evening is over. You’re not required to march on the streets, but hopefully you feel a little bit like you want to.

There were a lot of young people there when I saw it and it did feel like they were having conversations about the play as they were leaving.

Young people trying to wrap their heads around the level of inequality in the world is an important conversation to be having with them. People of all ages don’t understand the oligarchy in the way they should. We have a trillionaire on planet Earth and we have 4,500 billionaires. It would take 33,000 years to count to a trillion. It would take 33 years to count to a billion. Millionaires are not the problem; it’s that class of people that re the problem.

We have a number of ticket initiatives for young people and we have a union discount if you’re a member of a labor union. We’re trying to do a good job in making sure young people have access to tickets.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Was there anything technical you learned while directing that was an element completely new to you? Anything with sound design or other design elements?

It’s my first time directing a play, so all of it!

We had a great sense of throwing out bad ideas and keeping good ideas. That problem solving in the moment was the most thrilling part of the process. And that involved all of the design elements as well.

The trickiest thing about our version was in the hands of my brilliant sound designer, Palmer Hefferan. I asked her to try to make the room feel like 2,500 people were in it when there are actually only nine people on stage. That took a sort of surround sound perspective and some massaging, and I’m really happy with how it turned out. It really does feel like you’re in a union hall filled with angry cab drivers, even though you’re only seeing nine people.

Is there anything you’ve seen or heard lately that’s been inspiring to you?

Sara Bareilles’ new album about grief is amazing. I loved Talene Monahon’s play Meet the Cartozians last year. I just saw Will Brill in Kramer vs. Fauci which is a docudrama. The text of that and the performances were incredible. There’s a bunch of theatre I get to finally see now, so I’m excited to go see a bunch of friends in work this fall.

Given the perspective you shared about Waiting for Lefty, I’d love to see you direct a piece of theatre like Kramer vs. Fauci that uses actual historic verbatim text.

That kind of theatre is really fascinating to me, too. I was supposed to do Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been this summer, which brings text from the House on Un-American Activities investigations to life in the same way. I like that we’re in a moment where it seems like people are starting to throw some punches with the theatre we’re making. We’re not just saying: hey, notice me over here. We’ve got something to say about the state of the country and the world. I like that.

Do you have any interest in directing in other mediums or is it mainly theatre directing you’re interested in?

I directed some episodes of television when I was executive producer on a comedy at Direct TV. Directing for the screen means so many questions coming at you all day. I feel like I have question fatigue. I’m capable of answering maybe 127 questions a day, but beyond that, my brain starts to just melt and come out of my ears.

In the right environment, I’d be interested in making a TV show or a movie that’s documentary-style and all about the performances, where I could do less with the tech and lenses and camera knowledge. That stuff feels overwhelming to me.

Directing a play was so soulful. It’s just one wide shot and you control the whole world the whole time. Where you want the audience’s focus to be, what you want the light to look like, where the sound is coming from, what you want to do within each performance. I loved the immediacy of creating this moment right before your very eyes. I definitely want to do it again.

Everyone is your cast is someone where I either thought “I always want to see that person in more plays!” or “Wow, where has that person been?” The casting was so vital. Do you feel like being an actor yourself gave you insight into exactly how you wanted to cast this piece?

Yes. Rule number one, I wasn’t going to have any pain in the asses in the room. That list is pretty long. I wanted real team players who were super high skill, who were willing to be in the ensemble when they weren’t the person playing the lead in that moment. I wanted a squeak-free room where everyone would just work really hard and understand the vision and contribute their maximum effort. And it happens to be a world-class room of some of the city’s best shape shifters. I couldn’t be happier with the people that we got. They really went all-in.

A number of non-dancers are doing all kinds of choreography. It’s not dance, per-say, but it’s choreography that requires a part of your brain to remember what you do, how you do it, what the choreographer has asked you to do, how it helps the story, and what kinds of questions your character is asking inside of the movement.

Did you find that conversations in the room were more political than they might have been otherwise, on a different piece?

Day one, I told the cast: we’re going to talk a lot about politics in this room. This is not going to be a room where we don’t talk about politics. We don’t have to agree all of the time, but this is not going to be a place where we don’t talk about it.

The country is burning, the planet is dealing with the global transnational crime syndicate that starts with the president of the United States and all of the oligarchs in Russia. And we need to understand that this is a gigantic moment and we don’t know how it’s going to turn out. But this will definitely be the fight of our lives, the idea of democracy versus global oligarchy.

Is there anything coming up for you that you’re excited about?

I wrote a television show so I’m excited about selling that. I optioned a novel and wrote a television show about corporate espionage and politics that there’s interest in. I’m also working on a TV show called Cupertino, which is Robert and Michelle King’s show about a fledgling law firm taking on the big tech titans in Silicon Valley. It’s a David v. Goliath story that seems fun and timely and is work that has meaning.

I’m looking for work that feels soulful, more than anything else. Everything about my life is happier when I’m doing that, outside of my bank account. I’m looking to do purposeful work.

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