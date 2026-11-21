Tom Stoppard’s adaptation of Daniel Kehlmann’s play The Voyage of St. Louis, directed by Carey Perloff is set to be presented in a special reading. The presentation will be followed followed be a conversation with Daniel Kehlmann, Carey Perloff and performers. Moderated by Frank Hentschker.

The production features Isabel Arraiza, Daniel Kehlmann, Max Gordon Moore, Mark Nelson, Andrew Polk, Roxanne Raja, Molly Ranson, Matt Saldivar, Charlie Semine, Richard Topol, and Elliot Vilar.

In May 1939, more than 900 Jewish refugees set sail from Hamburg aboard the ocean liner St. Louis, holding valid papers and longing for a fresh start in a new land. However, unlike characters in typical dramas, these passengers are already aware of how their story unfolds—and they share it with you directly. Both darkly humorous and deeply tragic, this moving account portrays everyday individuals trapped within a catastrophic collapse of global conscience.

The performance will take place on Monday, November 30th at 6:30pm at Segal Theatre Center / Elebash Hall located at 365 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016, USA. Reservations can be made: https://www.thesegalcenter.org/event-details/the-voyage-of-the-st-louis-by-daniel-kehlmann-directed-by-carey-perloff-with-kehlmann-mon-nov-30th-6-30-pm/form

About Daniel Kehlmann

Daniel Kehlmann is a German-Austrian writer, whose novels and plays have won numerous prizes, including the Candide Prize, the Doderer Prize, the Kleist Prize, the Welt Literature Prize, and the Thomas Mann Prize. His novelTyll was shortlisted for the 2020 International Booker Prize, and Measuring the World has been translated into more than forty languages and is one of the biggest successes in post-war German literature.

The Director, a New York Times Best 10 Books of 2025 and shortlisted for the International Booker Prize, is a visionary tale inspired by the life of film director G.W. Pabst, who fled to Hollywood to resist the Nazis only to be forced to return to his homeland and create propaganda films for the German Reich. Some of Daniel Kehlmann’s other famous works include two plays, Christmas Eve and The Mentor, as well as novels Tyll, F, You Should Have Left, Fame, Me and Kaminski, and Measuring the World.

Daniel Kehlmann has held the Eberhard Berent Chair at New York University. He is a member of the Deutsche Akademie für Sprache und Dichtung (The German Academy for Language and Literature). From 2016–2017 he was a fellow at the New York Public Library’s Cullman Center for Writers and Scholars. Daniel Kehlmann also works as a screenwriter and wrote the script for Next Door in 2021, which ran in Competition at Berlinale and the TV show KAFKA, which is currently streaming in the US on Chaiflicks. He adapted Thomas Mann’s novel Confessions of Felix Krull Confidence Man for an upcoming movie.

About Carey Perloff

Carey Perloff is a director, playwright, producer and educator who served as Artistic Director of American Conservatory Theater from 1992- 2018 and CSC Repertory in NYC from 1986-1992. She collaborated with Tom Stoppard on thirteen productions of his plays at A.C.T., including the American premieres of Indian Ink (also at the Roundabout Theater, NYC) and The Invention of Love, and has been staging the American premiere of Stoppard’s final play Leopoldstadt at theaters across America, for which she won the 2024 Elliot Norton Award for Best Director in Boston and the 2026 Jeff Award for Best Director, Best Production and Best Ensemble in Chciago. Recent directing: OEDIPUS:King/Colonus (Playmakers Rep), Leopoldstadt (Huntington, STC, Writers Theater, 2026 Jefferson Award Nominee), Waste and Cherry Orchard (Marin Theatre), As You Like It (SCS), The Lehman Trilogy (Huntington and St. Louis), Ghosts (Seattle Rep and Williamstown), A Thousand Splendid Suns (Arena, Old Globe—Craig Noel Best Director Award—Seattle Rep). Upcoming Directing: Betrayal (Marin Theater), Leopoldstadt (Berkeley Rep). Perloff’s plays include Vienna, Vienna, Vienna (Six Points Theater 2026, Colorado New Play Festival 2025), If God Were Blue (Denver New Play Summit 2025), Edgardo or White Fire, Higher (Laurie Prize for Best Original Play), Luminescence Dating (EST, NY and Magic Theater SF), Kinship (Theatre de Paris starring Isabelle Adjani, WTF starring Cynthia Nixon) and The Fit (SF Playhouse 2019). Perloff is the author of PINTER AND STOPPARD: A DIRECTOR’S VIEW (Bloomsbury Methuen, 2022) and BEAUTIFUL CHAOS: A LIFE IN THE THEATER (City Lights Press 2015, Winner of San Francisco’s One City One Book Prize). She was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in 2008 and teaches Directing at Columbia University. Careyperloff.com.

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