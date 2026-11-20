Theatrical Wardrobe Union, IATSE Local 764, will hold a strike authorization vote on Sunday as members continue working without a contract amid unresolved negotiations with The Broadway League. The League cancelled meetings with Local 764 that were set to be held last Wednesday and Thursday, November 18th and 19th. Local 764 is calling on the League and Broadway producers to immediately set new dates. Local 764 is available for negotiations for a fair agreement now.

The union represents hundreds of skilled wardrobe workers who prepare, maintain, and care for Broadway costumes, dress performers, and execute the costume changes that happen throughout every performance. Local 764 members have been bargaining with the League since June, and have been working despite an expired contract since July 26. After nearly six months of negotiations, significant issues remain unresolved, including wages and a longstanding gender pay gap affecting Local 764 members.

Wardrobe work on Broadway has historically been performed predominantly by women, with rates significantly lower than stagehand classifications historically held predominantly by men. Recent contract cycles have narrowed that gap, yet substantial disparities remain. Today, Local 764 department heads must work nearly 45% longer to earn pay comparable to workers in similar department-head roles, marking significant differences in hourly rates. Local 764 members will not accept an agreement that worsens that pay gap or reverses progress toward pay equity.

This strike authorization vote marks the second branch of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees representing essential Broadway workers to ask workers to authorize a strike if necessary. IATSE Local One, representing stagehands, unanimously authorized strike action at their October membership meeting, and International President Matthew D. Loeb subsequently approved the Local's authorization to call a strike if necessary. This further supports the consensus that workers are at a breaking point as negotiations drag endlessly towards one of Broadway's most lucrative periods of the year.

Leaving both contracts unresolved for months is an irresponsible and avoidable management decision. Local 764 members are ready to work and ready to bargain. The union is calling on The Broadway League and the producing companies to use the remaining time before Thanksgiving to resolve the outstanding issues and provide stability for workers, audiences, productions, and New York City's theater economy.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming