Anthony Norman To Star In Industry Reading of Solo Rock Musical THE LAST MAN

Anthony Norman (Reefer Madness, The Prom, Dear Evan Hansen) will star as the title role "Survivor" in an exclusive industry reading of the solo rock musical THE LAST MAN. This highly anticipated event will take place on Monday, November 18th at Boulevard Carroll Studios.

This new 70-minute adaptation by Yunhye Park and Alexander Ronneburg (Pipeline Arts Foundation Award, Kennedy Center's Musical Theatre Award, & Paul Stephen Lim Playwriting Award) will be directed by Tony Award nominee Spencer Liff (Drag: The Musical, Reefer Madness, So You Think You Can Dance?, Spring Awakening), with music arranged and directed by Jeff Cox and sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub.

THE LAST MAN is a darkly comedic musical set in New York City during the zombie apocalypse. Here we meet the Survivor, a socially awkward, tech-obsessed, wannabe streamer, holed up in his apartment (aka "The Bunker"), who broadcasts his bizarre survival escapades to no one. As days turn into months, his only companions are a sturdy door and an old teddy bear named Buddy. In this absurdly humorous yet poignant world, he grapples with isolation, guilt, and the haunting question of why he was the one who survived. Can he make it to the end? Does he have what it takes to survive this city?

Adapted from the original Korean musical by Jishik Kim and Seung Yeon Kwon, THE LAST MAN tells the story of a tech-savvy, nerdy-loser-streamer who finds himself surviving alone in NYC from a zombie apocalypse accidentally.

Presented by NEO Inc. and Hyun Jae Lee, the reading is Executive Produced by Tayn Yeo (2022 Black Theatre Coalition Management Fellow for KPOP Broadway) and Derek Lee, with sponsorship from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and Korea Arts Management Service.

About NEO Inc.

NEO Inc. is a forward-thinking content production company that develops and champions original musicals in South Korea. Grounded in the philosophy of “NEO,” they strive to lead cultural value across diverse fields, including theater, music, video production, and social media content, with a global vision for cultural innovation.

