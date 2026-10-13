André De Shields, Brandon J. Dirden, Jasmine Cephas Jones Honored at AAFCA Luncheon

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On Monday, October 12, 2026, the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) honored the best of Broadway and the New York Theater community at its 5th Annual Luncheon at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in New York's Theater District.

The 2026 Class includes creative, cultural, and media leaders from Broadway, including actors André De Shields, Brandon J. Dirden, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, as well as broadcast veteran Cheryl Wills.

Gil Robertson IV, founder and president of AAFCA, presented the opening remarks to the 2026 Broadway Class. 'We are proud to recognize your passion, dedication, artistry and extraordinary contributions to theater and entertainment. Your work reminds us of the power of storytelling. It challenges established norms, creates opportunities for new voices and helps ensure that the artistic community continues to embrace a broader and more inclusive range of stories and experiences.'

AAFCA member Kim Singleton presented the Legacy Award to Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner André De Shields, a veteran actor whose body of work includes Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, feature films, and television. His theater works include WARP!, PLAY ON!, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN,' the original production of THE WIZ and HADESTOWN.

In his acceptance speech, De Shields shared a few profound words. 'When I was born, I knew what my destiny would be. Not only because of me, but because of all of us. We are a culture; we are family, and we are here before any other culture or family. And we will be here long after all of the culture's families are gone. That's because we represent everyone, and as a representative of everyone, my mission is to finally discover the thrones that we are all heir to.'

De Shields continues, 'To quote James Baldwin, 'Our crowns are already here. All we have to do is pick them up and wear them.' That is my reason for being the exquisite artist that I am.'

AAFCA member Dana Abercrombie presented the Salute to Excellence Award to Brandon J. Dirden, an acclaimed actor and director. Dirden's career spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and film. He made his Broadway debut in PRELUDE TO A KISS in 2007. Many years and credits later, in 2025, Dirden earned a 2026 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for WAITING FOR GODOT. In 2026, Dirden directed Roundabout Theatre Company's production of THE IMAGINARY INVALID.

During Dirden's acceptance speech, he said: 'I happen to believe the only thing that I am entitled to is the work. Not the awards or the honors, but it sure feels nice when those come. This honor suggests an excellence in my body of work, and I want you to know that whatever excellence that adjudicating body perceived is a direct reflection of the excellence of my people. I am an artist, and my only job is to be a mirror for what already is so that we may see our true selves.'

Emmy Award winner Cheryl Wills was the recipient of the Beacon Award, presented by AAFCA member Brandon Collins. Wills is an author and journalist with Spectrum News NY1, where she is an anchor and host of 'Focus with Cheryl Wills.' Wills has covered major Broadway productions for NY1 and hosted Broadway talkbacks throughout her storied career in broadcasting.

'This industry is the heart and soul, not just of New York, but of America. And I've always wanted to make sure that their voices [theater creators'] are not drowned out. You didn't see half of what I've done over the last 34 years. But you can see I represent in the truest style as a girl born and bred in Queens,' she said, adding, 'I want to express my deepest appreciation to AAFCA because you're needed now more than ever. Our arts community is under attack. Journalism is under attack. But we are up for the fight. I'll tell people, to my dying breath, I will not allow diversity to die in this city or in this country. Diversity is this country's greatest struggle.'

Jasmine Cephas Jones, an English actress and singer, was the recipient of the Horizon Award, presented by Ty Cole. She made her Broadway debut in 2015, originating in the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical HAMILTON. She is the daughter of the late Broadway and stage actor Ron Cephas Jones. Her work has earned her both a Grammy Award and an Emmy Award.

The annual ceremony has earned a strong reputation for creating an elegant afternoon that has honored a distinguished list of Broadway luminaries, including James Monroe Inglehart, LaTanya Jackson Richardson, John Douglas Thompson, Wendell Pierce and Kara Young; producers Debra Martin Chase and Kenny Leon, and writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, among others.

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