Aaliytha Stevens Departs ARTHOUSE to Helm Ashè Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









After growing ARTHOUSE’s audience development and multicultural marketing efforts, Aaliytha Stevens will leave her position as Chief Strategy Officer to focus full-time efforts as Chief Executive Officer of Ashè Collective, her self-built strategic theatrical consulting firm.

“I am incredibly proud of the many accomplishments I’ve achieved at ARTHOUSE guided by the unrivaled leadership of Sara Fitzpatrick and her best-in-the-business team of dedicated professionals, delivering strategic and creative campaigns that expand audience engagement, support brand building and influence consumer narratives,” said Stevens. “My commitment to diversifying the foundational makeup of what an audience is today is at the core of my work, and I am thrilled to continue these efforts through Ashè Collective, developing innovative solutions and unique activations that make meaningful, lasting change.”

“Aaliytha is among the select few in this industry who possess a deep understanding of what it takes to expand audiences and she backs it up with precise strategies that enhance consumer engagement by leveraging cultural insights and trends,” said Sara Fitzpatrick. “I am extremely thankful for her leadership at ARTHOUSE and the invaluable contributions she has made throughout her tenure. Her mission with the company has been accomplished and I couldn’t be more grateful. She’s pretty damn great and I’m fortunate to call her a friend.”

During her tenure at ARTHOUSE, Stevens spearheaded strategic campaigns for Broadway productions, cultural institutions and media partners, all rooted in creating lasting change in the theatrical entertainment industry. ARTHOUSE’s comprehensive services encompass branding, content creation, social media management and media buying, all with an emphasis on developing campaigns that resonate with audiences on a deeper level to foster meaningful connections.

Stevens has spent over 20 years in live entertainment marketing and branding at SpotCo, the full-service advertising agency. During her tenure, she was acclaimed as the highest-ranking person of color to represent marketing, publicity and advertising across the entire Broadway industry. Stevens founded the company's direct mail and print services division, human resources unit, and the organization’s operations and audience development departments.

Ashé Collective is a consulting firm specializing in audience development and operational strategy. Ashé has been impactful at making meaningful, lasting change in the theatrical entertainment industry, helping clients learn, innovate and transform. To learn more, visit ashecollectivenyc.com

Comments





