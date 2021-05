Hi Jakarta Production has opened registration for its Junior Musical Experience 2!

Program Intake:

Batch 1: 14 June -20 June

Batch 2: 28 June - 4 July

Camp Categories:

Junior (5-7 Y'o)

Kids (8-12 Y'o)

Youth (13+ Y'o)

For more information, contact 08179010818 / 087880657508 (WhatsaApp only).