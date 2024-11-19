Zach Day to Perform at Feinstein's This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zach Day will take the Feinstein's stage with all your favorite holiday songs with a jazz and blues flair on Thursday, December 5. HOLIDAY BLUES AT THE CLUB with ZACH DAY brings a fresh, soulful spin to holiday music with Day's unique blend of jazz, blues and lounge influences. His seasonal songs are a cozy, musical escape—sophisticated yet intimate, warm yet undeniably smooth.

Day is a guitarist, singer and songwriter from Anderson, IN. He began to excel on the guitar at 15 years of age, influenced by the great 80's rock guitarists such as Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen. Years later, Zach discovered the Blues through musicians like Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King and Walter Trout. By the age of 18, Zach was performing at some of the most nostalgic clubs such as The Slippery Noodle in Indianapolis and Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago.

Day's music is a blend of exhilarating blues, classic Outlaw country, and rock. You'll love hearing him apply that combination to holiday favorites. With his masterful command of melody and mood, Day's holiday songs transport listeners to a world where vintage rhythms meet timeless cheer.

Whether it's a playful jazz standard, a slow-burning blues number, or a laid-back lounge tune, his performances are a perfect soundtrack for cozy winter nights and festive gatherings alike. Day's holiday music is for those who want to embrace the season with elegance, heart and just the right touch of cool. Get your tickets today and experience Zach Day and the magic of blues, wrapped in the warmth of the holidays.

Comments