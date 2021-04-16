WHEN CALLS THE HEART THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere at The Round Barn Theatre

The Round Barn Theatre at the newly re-named Barns at Nappanee will present the world premiere of Janette Oke's "When Calls the Heart The Musical".

Performances begin on Thursday, May 6 at 7:30pm, and continue through July 17. The performance schedule includes 7:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:00pm performances on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, located at 1600 W Market St, Nappanee, IN 46550. Ticket prices range from $15.00-$33.95, with $59.95 dinner packages available for dining at The Barns FarmTable, including the famous Thresher's Dinner.

Opening weekend features a special VIP Hearties Weekend for fans of When Calls the Heart! The weekend includes a special guest, Brian Bird, who is the Executive Producer and Creator of the When Calls the Heart TV Series on Hallmark Channel that reaches over 3 million viewers each week as it continues into its 8th season. Hearties will receive tickets to a performance, Q&A sessions with Brian Bird and creative team members, backstage tours, and special Heartie related events.

Leading the cast as Elizabeth Thatcher is DisneyLand Alum, Jaclyn Kelly Shaw along with her husband, Nappanee Native and DisneyLand Alum, Caleb Shaw, in the role of Jack Delaney. The cast also includes RBT alumni Molly Hill, Matthew Malecki, Matthew Ollson, and many more talented actors from across the country! You won't want to miss this exciting new production that the whole family can enjoy!

