Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHEN CALLS THE HEART THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere at The Round Barn Theatre

Leading the cast is DisneyLand Alum, Jaclyn Kelly Shaw along with her husband, Nappanee Native and DisneyLand Alum, Caleb Shaw.

Apr. 16, 2021  

WHEN CALLS THE HEART THE MUSICAL to Have World Premiere at The Round Barn Theatre

The Round Barn Theatre at the newly re-named Barns at Nappanee will present the world premiere of Janette Oke's "When Calls the Heart The Musical".

Performances begin on Thursday, May 6 at 7:30pm, and continue through July 17. The performance schedule includes 7:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:00pm performances on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, located at 1600 W Market St, Nappanee, IN 46550. Ticket prices range from $15.00-$33.95, with $59.95 dinner packages available for dining at The Barns FarmTable, including the famous Thresher's Dinner.

Opening weekend features a special VIP Hearties Weekend for fans of When Calls the Heart! The weekend includes a special guest, Brian Bird, who is the Executive Producer and Creator of the When Calls the Heart TV Series on Hallmark Channel that reaches over 3 million viewers each week as it continues into its 8th season. Hearties will receive tickets to a performance, Q&A sessions with Brian Bird and creative team members, backstage tours, and special Heartie related events.

Leading the cast as Elizabeth Thatcher is DisneyLand Alum, Jaclyn Kelly Shaw along with her husband, Nappanee Native and DisneyLand Alum, Caleb Shaw, in the role of Jack Delaney. The cast also includes RBT alumni Molly Hill, Matthew Malecki, Matthew Ollson, and many more talented actors from across the country! You won't want to miss this exciting new production that the whole family can enjoy!

www.thebarnsatnappanee.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt

Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories
Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere Of BANANAS Photo

Photo Flash: First Look At The World Premiere Of BANANAS

THE IMMIGRANT Told by Antonio Rocha to be Livestreamed by Storytelling Arts of Indiana Photo

THE IMMIGRANT Told by Antonio Rocha to be Livestreamed by Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Interview: Learn All About Indiana Universitys Midsummer Theatre Camp! Photo

Interview: Learn All About Indiana University's Midsummer Theatre Camp!

Student Blog: So You Want To Talk About Senioritis Photo

Student Blog: So You Want To Talk About Senioritis


More Hot Stories For You

  • Miami Artist Thomas Bils to Get Solo Exhibition at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • Dance NOW! Miami Returns To Broward Center Next Month
  • Virtual Summer Art Camp Programs Announced at MOCA North Miami