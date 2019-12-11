VOICE BOX INDY - December Edition

Voice Box Indy is gaining momentum as one of the best monthly entertainment events in Indy. The Fearless Leap will host its fourth installment at Dugout Bar in Fletcher Place on Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. with the theme "Higher Ground," a song by Stevie Wonder. Indianapolis artist Krista Hoose will be the musical guest for this 90-minute storytelling show with a musical twist. Hoose will kick off the night with the theme song. Storytellers then take the stage to share true, personal stories based on the theme, which will inspire the next song selection.



WHAT:

Voice Box Indy - Higher Ground

December 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHEN:

Dugout Bar, 621 Virginia Ave., Indianapolis

WHERE:

COST:

Tickets available at the door for $10



Storytellers interested in being one of the five featured storytellers can contact producer Haley Lawrence at Haleydls@icloud.com or 317-522-8110. There is an open mic segment at the end of the show. No experience is necessary and tellers can read from the page.





