VIDEO: Bloomington Symphony Orchestra Will Livestream a Duet on YouTube Tonight at 6pm

Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will live stream a duet on YouTube tonight at 6pm.

Join BSO's Artistic Director Alejandro Gómez Guillén and his wife Sarah Cranor for some lovely chamber music, brought to you straight from their home to yours!

Watch the stream at 6pm below!

While tuning in to the live-stream is free, the orchestra is asking for your financial support during this event. These funds will help offset the losses the BSO is experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and help ensure that the BSO can continue to serve its community for the next 50 years! To make a contribution of any size, large or small, go to: www.bloomingtonsymphony.com/donate/





