The Fearless Leap Returns with Second Installment of VOICE BOX INDY SHOW

After a successful launch last month, The Fearless Leap will present the second installment of Voice Box Indy at Dugout Bar in Fletcher Place on Tuesday, October 15. It's a storytelling event with a musical twist. Storytellers share a story based on a pre-determined theme, which inspires the song the musical guest performs between stories. The original show is currently staged in the Chicago area to packed houses and is often referred to as "The Best Night of the Month."



Haley Lawrence of The Fearless Leap produced two sold-out performances of "Listen to Your Mother," the live, storytelling show founded by Ann Imig that's "Giving Motherhood a Microphone," this past Mother's Day weekend at IndyFringe Basile Theatre. The Fearless Leap, a coaching service based in Carmel that supports and empowers clients to unlock their full potential, is keeping the momentum going by bringing Voice Box Indy to the local arts community. Voice Box Stories is the joint creation of Maureen Muldoon, an actress, spiritual teacher, author, and life coach and Cathy Richardson, a singer, songwriter, actress, and narrator, who is best known as the lead singer of the band Jefferson Starship.

This month, the musical guest is Kristen Bales. The theme is "Werewolves of London," which can be interpreted narrowly or broadly. Interested storytellers can email Haleydls@icloud.com for more information.





