Apr. 13, 2021  
THE IMMIGRANT Told by Antonio Rocha to be Livestreamed by Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Storytelling Arts of Indiana will continue its 33rd season with a performance by an accomplished international artist who combines mime and spoken word to enchant audiences with the story of his whirlwind life. Antonio Rocha will humanize what's become an increasingly divisive topic in our country, the experience of immigration. "The Immigrant: Celebrating 30 Years in the U.S.A." told by Antonio Rocha will be livestreamed on Saturday, April 23, 2021 via Zoom from his home in Maine.

"I was a Brasilian dreaming of going abroad to study mime," said Rocha. "I found myself on the edge of possibility if I could make it happen. Little did I know how much more lay ahead."

Rocha will recount his first impressions of the United States, learning English, his first winter, and earning his citizenship. His tales are compelling, poetic and outright hilarious. He urges, "Fasten your seatbelt and join me on this wild ride."

DETAILS:

WHAT: "The Immigrant: Celebrating 30 Years in the U.S.A." told by Antonio Rocha
Sponsored by Ice Miller

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom

COST: Tickets are $20 for an individual, $30 for a household and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.


