THE FABBA SHOW, ABBA Tribute Concert Will Stream From the Goshen Theater

The Goshen Theater will present The Fabba Show's Virtually ABBA concert, livestreaming on Saturday, May 1 at 1 pm, 5 pm and 9 pm EDT.

Tickets are $15. The concert may be viewed on Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, (iOS, and Android). The Virtually ABBA Show is a theater tribute to the World famous 70's super group has all of the excitement of their live touring show.

The show is appropriate for all ages.

The concert will feature hits like "Waterloo," "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance On Me," and "Super Trouper." They will have you singing along with them and if you are very brave, you will get up and dance with them.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://goshentheater.com/events/#event|virtual-concert-abba-tribute-the-fabba-show|115450.