Sun King Brewery Welcomes CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY with 'Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight

Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery announce the creation of Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight, a Sun King specialty beer to celebrate the upcoming engagement of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY in Indianapolis!

Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight will be tapped at Sun King Brewery Downtown (135 N College Ave.) on October 14 beginning at 5:30 pm. The tapping party is free, family-friendly, and will include free activities for all. Sun King has partnered with Best Chocolate In Town for a very tasty chocolate and beer pairing event the same evening with delectable local chocolates paired with award winning craft beer.

Tickets for the tasting are $30 and include 4 chocolate samples, 4 4oz samples of beer, and an 8oz pour of Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight. All chocolate and beer pairing tickets must be purchased in advance. Tasting tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3oFj5e0.

Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight is the 10th beer Sun King has created for a Broadway in Indianapolis production. It is a delicious candy bar porter that is inspired by the flavors of nostalgic confections and includes 1,971 candy bars in the entire batch to pay homage to the original film (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory) which was released in 1971.

The partnership's inaugural Million Dollar Brewski was created in 2011 for the engagement of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. In 2013, American Idiot IPA was crafted to celebrate the raucous, in-your-face production of AMERICAN IDIOT. 2014's Cara Mia was the dark and sexy brew made exclusively for THE ADDAMS FAMILY. ALAKAZAM was the blonde stout that mystified taste buds in honor of the magical spectacular, THE ILLUSIONISTS in 2015. Guy Meets Girl was a delicate balance of Czech and Irish influences that came together in 2016 to convey the complicated raw emotion of ONCE. Heart and Sole was 2017's uniquely choreographed beer for the performance of KINKY BOOTS. In 2018, Feel the Earth was the rich, luscious brown porter with a melodic, spicy complexity to compliment BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. The delicious pie-inspired Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do) was brewed for the engagement of WAITRESS in 2019. And the ninth beer, The Beer That Went Wrong, was a Belgian-Style Blonde Ale? that was just right for the year that went wrong (2020) with the production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnTour.com.