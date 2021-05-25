Student Blog: Kelly's Top Ten Tips for Undergraduate Theatre Majors

Take on an internship: In many programs, completing an internship is a requirement, but it is also an invaluable learning experience. Like an independent study, an internship can be wherever you want it to be doing whatever work is meaningful to you, something you don't always get to do in a classroom setting. This is also a great way to start networking with artists in your college town, should you plan to stay there.

Make mistakes: You will make mistakes. With your friends, classmates, and professors. That's okay-mistakes are inevitable. If there's one thing I learned above all else, one common thread that holds these tidbits of wisdom together, it's to be prepared to fail. To be rejected, ignored, or left out. BUT. It's these mistakes that make you stronger. Therefore, I encourage you to fail boldly.

If you clicked this link, you know what to (generally) expect.