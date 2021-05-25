Click Here to Visit the College CenterBlogs are the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of BroadwayWorld. BroadwayWorld believes in providing a platform for open and constructive conversation.
Student Blog: Kelly's Top Ten Tips for Undergraduate Theatre Majors
If you clicked this link, you know what to (generally) expect. Without further ado, in no particular order, here are my top ten tips for students in theatre studies.
If you clicked this link, you know what to (generally) expect. Without further ado, in no particular order, here are my top ten tips for students starting or finishing their university theatre studies.
- Join other clubs: Yes, you came to college to study dramatic arts and to better your craft. However, it is equally important to learn about the world outside of our theatre bubble. In undergrad, I had friends and roommates who studied business, education, Asian history, dance, psychology, mathematics, and more. From this writer's point of view, get involved across campus and broaden your horizons! Go to other performances, club meetings, sporting events, or activities sponsored by your student government.
- Ask for help: Whenever I had to fill out a "get to know you" form on the first day of class for a new professor, I warned that I would spend the semester asking questions and asking for help. Posing questions does two things to help you stand out. One, it makes it clear that you want to understand the topics at hand and want to learn new things. Two, you can set yourself apart from your classmates and a maker, creator, innovator. These are all character traits that set you apart in the audition room, on the stage, or in the booth.
- Get to know your professors: If your theatre department is anything like Butler's, you'll be on a first-name basis with your professors. This might be unusual at first, but it demonstrates your professors' personal interest in your well-being. These are the educators that will become your directors in your productions. You may have a student:teacher relationship, but you'll also develop a peer:peer connection with some of your favorites. This type of communication cannot be overvalued.
- Don't be afraid!: This goes for a lot of things in your undergraduate and theatrical education. Ask for feedback on that monologue. Go out to that party (safely, of course). Raise your hand in class when it's silent. As theatre-makers, we may not all be extroverted, but we are wildly intelligent and curious and empathetic. These are qualities we should cultivate and share with the world
- Sleep: Please, for the love of everything that is good in this world, sleep. You will be happier. You will be healthier. I certainly know I cried less when I got 7 or 8 hours of sleep. Of course, there are uncontrollable factors at play (re: tech week), but look at what you can control. Drink more water, don't eat that whole bag of Sour Patch Kids, remember to shower. Your health is as important as your education and your art.
- Say YES: College and theatre can both be scary undertakings, so it only makes sense that the universe decided to put them together. Despite this, be comfortable taking a risk and saying 'yes' to something new. Never been a sound board operator? Take on the challenge and learn something new. You're asked to understudy the lead in first show of the season? Say HECK yeah and appreciate the new opportunities you're given. Saying yes leads to passions, internships, jobs, leadership opportunities, and unlimited growth.
- Engage with the community: Theatre in the town where you go to college may not be anything like theatre from your hometown. That's a good thing! Get tickets to a Saturday matinee and broaden your perspectives on adaptations and directing styles. This tip comes with a caveat. If you're in a college town, there may not be much of a community to engage with other than meandering through Target on a Friday night. Instead, I recommend engaging with your digital and global community of artists through digital video libraries and the like.
- Study abroad: With COVID on the downturn, this is a tip I strongly recommend you consider. Butler Theatre has a study-abroad program like no other. Faculty member Elaina Artemiev founded International Foundation for Theatre Education and Research (IFTER) and runs the summer intensive program with the Moscow Art Theatre School in Moscow, Russia. This is just one of the many opportunities my university had to study theatre and dramatic literature abroad, so I'm SURE your college has one too. You can study abroad for a semester, a summer, or a spring break! Scholarships are often available through a global studies office of sorts. **Pro Tip: The IFTER MATS summer program is not exclusive to Butler University students. Click here if you're interested in learning more!**
- Take on an internship: In many programs, completing an internship is a requirement, but it is also an invaluable learning experience. Like an independent study, an internship can be wherever you want it to be doing whatever work is meaningful to you, something you don't always get to do in a classroom setting. This is also a great way to start networking with artists in your college town, should you plan to stay there.
- Make mistakes: You will make mistakes. With your friends, classmates, and professors. That's okay-mistakes are inevitable. If there's one thing I learned above all else, one common thread that holds these tidbits of wisdom together, it's to be prepared to fail. To be rejected, ignored, or left out. BUT. It's these mistakes that make you stronger. Therefore, I encourage you to fail boldly.
If you clicked this link, you know what to (generally) expect.