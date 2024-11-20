Storytelling Arts of Indiana To Present JINGLE TALES & TUNES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Storytelling Arts of Indiana invites families to bring more magic to the holiday season with a trip to Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on December 7 for “Jingle Tales & Tunes” featuring Andy Offutt Irwin & Regi Carpenter. A livestream option is also available for audiences who wish to watch from home.

Offutt Irwin and Carpenter will mine their diverse catalogs to deliver a festive evening of stories and songs. From hilarious to heartwarming, these two nationally acclaimed tellers will put you in the holiday spirit. The show is appropriate for middle school-aged children and up. Student tickets are only $10.

“Jingle Tales & Tunes” featuring Andy Offutt Irwin & Regi Carpenter takes the stage Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.. Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, or $15 for a link to the livestream and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Storytellingarts.org.

