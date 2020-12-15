Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents WHO SIGNED ME UP FOR THIS?

After overcoming the challenges of 2020, Storytelling Arts of Indiana will usher in the new year with some levity in a performance by acclaimed storyteller Beth Horner. Tickets are on sale now for "Who Signed Me Up for This?" on Saturday, January 9 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Treading water in a dark lake surrounded by sharp-toothed mammals dangerously lurking beneath...sometimes life takes you on unexpected journeys for which you couldn't possibly be prepared. How do you avoid being pulled down and keep your head above water? How do you stay grounded and true to your life's passions, no matter what life hurls your way? Beth Horner's answer: In the midst of chaos, "Don't sell your cows!" Horner's unorthodox methods will be revealed during this insightful and hilarious evening of stories to kick off the eagerly awaited new year.

Horner is a National Storytelling Network 2007 Circle of Excellence Award winner and has told stories for NASA and National Geographic. After a performance at Timpanogos Storytelling Festival in Utah, Horner was described as having "a wit so sharp, you can shave with it!"



DETAILS:

WHAT: "Who Signed Me Up for This?" told by Beth Horner, sponsored by The National Bank of Indianapolis

WHEN: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Online via Zoom