Spotlight: BEAUTIFUL at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Before she was hit-maker Carole King - she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success, this musical takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Famous songs include: "I Feel the Earth Move", "One Fine Day", "On Broadway", "The Locomotion", "You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling" and many more.

BUFFET OPENING 2 hours prior to the show BUFFET CLOSING 30 min. prior to the show RATED PG-13 A discount of $6 off per ticket available to children ages 3-15. Children under age 3 not admitted to this show. Not all shows may be suitable for all ages.