Songbook Foundation Names New Program Coordinator

The Great American Songbook Foundation has named a new program coordinator to support its mission of music education and historic preservation.

Longtime Indiana resident Micaela Knox served most recently as associate director of the Model T Museum in Richmond and worked previously at Minnetrista Museum & Gardens and the David Owsley Museum of Art, both in Muncie.

As program coordinator for the Songbook Foundation, Knox will have broad responsibilities involving educational programming, public events, community outreach, volunteer management, social media, marketing, research and writing.

Knox holds a bachelor's degree from Ball State University in public relations, specializing in event planning and management, and has begun graduate work in museum studies at IU Indianapolis.

“Micaela has the ideal skill set for this crucial position, which is involved in so many areas of our work,” said Christopher Lewis, Executive Director of the Songbook Foundation. “Their museum background is especially relevant as we continue planning to develop a museum and visitor experience dedicated to the history and future of popular music.”

About the Great American Songbook Foundation

The mission of the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, is to inspire and educate by celebrating the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood. Headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, the Foundation advances this rich legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators, performers and publishers in the Songbook Library & Archives; operating a multimedia exhibit gallery; overseeing the Songbook Hall of Fame; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars and artists; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum. More information is available at TheSongbook.org.

