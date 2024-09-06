Sean Aaron Carmon Joins Dance Kaleidoscope

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dance Kaleidoscope has announced that Sean Aaron Carmon, a distinguished contemporary dance choreographer and performer with a robust and diverse career, has joined Dance Kaleidoscope as Rehearsal Director. Sean will relocate in mid-September to Indianapolis from Houston, where he was Studio Company Director at Vitacca School for Dance and served on the faculty of Austin Dance Conservatory.

"I am beyond elated to join the artistic team at Dance Kaleidoscope - a distinct and diverse company that draws upon its rich history to push forward in the pursuit of, and commitment to, artistic excellence!" Carmon said. "Looking ahead, I'm most excited about the opportunity to collaborate with these talented dancers and the incredibly dedicated artistic staff on a daily basis. Together, with the organization's bright future squarely in our sights, we will continue to inspire audiences around the country and celebrate the truly transformative power of dance."

Sean Aaron Carmon has performed on Broadway in "La Cage aux Folles," "The Phantom of the Opera," and "Kinky Boots." From 2018-2021 Sean served as Dance Captain for the North American tour of Disney's "The Lion King," in which he played "Rafiki" and was responsible for learning and teaching 12 separate dancer tracks, maintaining the integrity of the original 1997 choreography, leading rehearsals, and acting as liaison between the ensemble and management.

From 2011 to 2018 Carmon was a Rehearsal Associate and member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, where he performed significant solo roles, including Mikhail Baryshnikov's original role in Alvin Ailey's "Pas de Duke." He also danced works by renowned choreographers such as Wayne McGregor, Robert Battle, Aszure Barton and Christopher L. Huggins.

Since 2009 Sean has been a choreographic assistant and repetiteur working with esteemed choreographers Christopher L. Huggins, Joshua Beamish, Matthew Rushing, Hope Boykin, Ray Mercer and more, helping to create and stage works on companies such as the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (Anointed, Revolution Dream, Odetta), Ailey II (When Dawn Comes), Philadanco (Enemy Behind the Gate), Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY in Vancouver (Saudade), Cape Dance Company in South Africa (Enemy Behind the Gate), University of the Arts (Chaos), and the Ailey School (Chaos, Pyrokinesis).

Carmon's choreographic work has received critical acclaim, being described as "powerful" and "seriously flawless" by The New York Times and Newsweek. He has created works for prestigious companies and festivals, including the Houston Contemporary Dance Company, Vitacca Ballet, and the Ailey Dancers' Resource Fund​.

Christel DeHaan Artistic Director Joshua Blake Carter said, "By joining our team, Sean brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from various facets of the dance world. His presence at Dance Kaleidoscope will further elevate our 53-year-old organization as we continue to evolve during a period of change and growth."

In addition to his work at Dance Kaleidoscope, Sean will continue to choreograph and teach master classes nationally and internationally, contributing to the growth and evolution of contemporary dance.​

Dance Kaleidoscope under the leadership of Christel DeHaan Artistic Director Joshua Blake Carter, presents four unique main stage performances annually in Indianapolis with diverse work created by industry leading choreographers. Showcasing athleticism and technical expertise, Dance Kaleidoscope leaves the audience feeling invigorated and moved every time they take the stage. In its 53 year history, the company has toured across the United States including a 10 year summer residency at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and is Indiana's longest running professional dance company.

