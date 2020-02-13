SLEEPING BEAUTY Opens Friday At Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

A classic has come to the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre stage as the Pyramid Players present a one-hour musical version of Sleeping Beauty. Based on the favorite childhood fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, this production opens the 2020 Live Theatre for Kids Series is now on stage through Feb. 29.

Infuriated to not have received an invitation to the Royal Christening, the evil fairy Trollarina, played by Christine Zavakos, exacts her revenge on the royal family and her sister fairies by casting a spell on Princess Melisande, played by Megan Callahan. Sixteen years later, the Princess is sent into a decade long sleep after pricking her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel. Little does Trollarina realize, more than one spell is about to be broken thanks to the kiss of an enchanted Faun, played by Cameron Hicks.

Tristan Ross plays the King, Carrie S. Neal is the Queen, David Buergler plays the Royal Herald, and rounding out the cast are Charity Rankin as Minerva, Shelbi Berry as Sybil, and Enjoli Desiree as Phoebe. The show is directed by Ben Asaykwee and choreographed by Deb Wims, with Terry Woods as the musical director, and projection and technical direction by Elizabeth Stark Payne.

Sleeping Beauty is the first production in the 2020 Live Theatre for Kids series at Beef & Boards. Pyramid Players productions are one hour in length and presented without intermission. Performances are for all ages, but offered particularly for children in preschool through fifth grade. Children have the opportunity to meet the cast after each show for pictures and autographs. The next Live Theatre for Kids production will be Disney's Aladdin Jr. in July.

Performances take place at 10 a.m. on Fridays and at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. All tickets are $17.50 and include a snack. For reservations, visit beefandboards.com or contact the box office at 317.872.9664. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.

For more information and show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Indianapolis Stories

More Hot Stories For You