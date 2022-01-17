SKELETON CREW By Dominique Morisseau Comes to The Phoenix Theatre

Summit Performance Indianapolis presents SKELETON CREW by Dominique Morisseau.

Performances run February 25 - March 13.

In the final installment of Dominique Morisseau's Detroit Project, rumors of foreclosure creep into the breakroom at one of the last auto-stamping plants in Detroit.

A makeshift family of three workers and one supervisor negotiate for the best intel. Power dynamics shift, jobs hang in the balance, and four workers are pushed to their limits. When is a paycheck worth sacrificing your principles? What happens when crossing the line between blue collar and white collar becomes a choice between loyalty and survival?

Get your tickets today! https://bit.ly/skeletoncrewindy