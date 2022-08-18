Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rock Garage Debuts at Carmel International Arts Festival Next Month

Performances are September 24 and 25, 2022.

Register for Indianapolis News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Rock Garage Debuts at Carmel International Arts Festival Next Month

Rock Garage is set to show off some of the bands that they have helped form. They are a business providing music lessons as well as helping to place those who are looking to become part of a band. Rock Garage will bring together these bands at Carmel, Indiana's International Arts Festival September 24 and 25, 2022.

The Carmel International Arts Festival welcomes close to 120 artists to the streets of The Arts and Design District in Carmel. These artists create jewelry, glass and ceramic forms, paintings, drawings and more. But the festival also recognizes other types of art - namely the various genres of music and the cultural influences music makes.

One purpose of the annual festival is to promote goodwill by introducing art from across the country and around the world. They highlight and recognize the creativity and meaning behind the art. By partnering with Rock Garage, they are allowing the Rock Garage bands to help them in the promotion of being unique and creative by tying folks together through music.

Many of the Rock Garage bands have formed a following as they perform around Central Indiana. Many of the fan favorite bands will be part of the CIAF lineup in September. The list of just who will perform will be announced closer to the event, as Rock Garage organizers are putting together a two-day schedule.

If you are not familiar with Rock Garage, their goal is to help young and old, experienced and beginner musicians to become part of the musical excitement around Indianapolis. They offer online or in-person lessons in guitar, bass, drums, ukulele, mandolin, banjo and vocals.

Rock Garage has bands for all skill levels and they play great stages like the Vogue, 1205 Distillery, The Melody Inn, Barley Island, Carb Day, Mutt Strut, Indy Arts Fest and many more in Indianapolis and Central Indiana.

The instructors at Rock Garage have been performing and instructing for years. You can learn more about each of the educators on their website at rockgaragemusic.com. You can also preview some of the performances and concerts on their Facebook page.

Make plans to visit the Rock Garage bands at the Carmel International Arts Festival Stage. The festival will take place Saturday, September 24, from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday, September 25, from 11 am to 5 pm. The location is at Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel.

Rock Garage is located at 8115 Center Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46250. Their phone number is 317.610.0111.





More Hot Stories For You


THE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringeTHE PRINCESS STRIKES BACK Will Make Indiana Debut at IndyFringe
August 18, 2022

Writer/Performer Victoria Montalbano presents her solo show, The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams at the IndyFringe Theatre Festival.
Rock Garage Debuts at Carmel International Arts Festival Next MonthRock Garage Debuts at Carmel International Arts Festival Next Month
August 18, 2022

Rock Garage is set to show off some of the bands that they have helped form. They are a business providing music lessons as well as helping to place those who are looking to become part of a band. Rock Garage will bring together these bands at Carmel, Indiana's International Arts Festival September 24 and 25, 2022.
Actors Theatre of Indiana Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season With NUNSENSE!Actors Theatre of Indiana Kicks Off Their 2022-2023 Season With NUNSENSE!
August 15, 2022

Actors Theatre of Indiana has announced the first show for their 2022-2023 season – NUNSENSE: A musical. With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggins, this hilarious musical comedy is a delightful way to begin the latest season.
JEWEL BOX REVUE 2022 Comes to IndyFringe Festival This MonthJEWEL BOX REVUE 2022 Comes to IndyFringe Festival This Month
August 8, 2022

Long before there was RuPaul, there was the Jewel Box Revue. This legendary, gender-bending performance troupe will come to life when Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC presents “Jewel Box Revue 2022” at IndyFringe Theatre Festival in downtown Indianapolis over three weekends, August 18-September 4.  
Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!Gaby Albo & Samuel Garnica to Star as Gloria & Emilio Estefan in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
August 2, 2022

Gaby Albo and Samuel Garnica will star as Gloria and Emilio Estefan in the brand new non-equity national touring production of the Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN.