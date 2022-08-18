Rock Garage Debuts at Carmel International Arts Festival Next Month

Rock Garage is set to show off some of the bands that they have helped form. They are a business providing music lessons as well as helping to place those who are looking to become part of a band. Rock Garage will bring together these bands at Carmel, Indiana's International Arts Festival September 24 and 25, 2022.

The Carmel International Arts Festival welcomes close to 120 artists to the streets of The Arts and Design District in Carmel. These artists create jewelry, glass and ceramic forms, paintings, drawings and more. But the festival also recognizes other types of art - namely the various genres of music and the cultural influences music makes.

One purpose of the annual festival is to promote goodwill by introducing art from across the country and around the world. They highlight and recognize the creativity and meaning behind the art. By partnering with Rock Garage, they are allowing the Rock Garage bands to help them in the promotion of being unique and creative by tying folks together through music.

Many of the Rock Garage bands have formed a following as they perform around Central Indiana. Many of the fan favorite bands will be part of the CIAF lineup in September. The list of just who will perform will be announced closer to the event, as Rock Garage organizers are putting together a two-day schedule.

If you are not familiar with Rock Garage, their goal is to help young and old, experienced and beginner musicians to become part of the musical excitement around Indianapolis. They offer online or in-person lessons in guitar, bass, drums, ukulele, mandolin, banjo and vocals.

Rock Garage has bands for all skill levels and they play great stages like the Vogue, 1205 Distillery, The Melody Inn, Barley Island, Carb Day, Mutt Strut, Indy Arts Fest and many more in Indianapolis and Central Indiana.

The instructors at Rock Garage have been performing and instructing for years. You can learn more about each of the educators on their website at rockgaragemusic.com. You can also preview some of the performances and concerts on their Facebook page.

Make plans to visit the Rock Garage bands at the Carmel International Arts Festival Stage. The festival will take place Saturday, September 24, from 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday, September 25, from 11 am to 5 pm. The location is at Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel.

Rock Garage is located at 8115 Center Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46250. Their phone number is 317.610.0111.