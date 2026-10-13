Review: CATS Makes a Triumphant Return at Beef & Boards

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There are some shows that demand an extraordinary amount from their performers, and CATS is certainly one of them. This weekend, we had the opportunity to see the production at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, and it was genuinely impressive. With exceptional choreography, striking makeup, and a cast that fully commits to the unique physicality of this beloved musical, Cats proved to be a thoroughly entertaining theatrical experience. Even better, it's wonderful to see Beef & Boards bringing this production back to its stage after more than a decade.

It's difficult to talk about CATS without starting with the choreography courtesy of Anne Beck. Movement is at the heart of this musical, and the demands placed on the performers are considerable. From intricate dance sequences to the individual mannerisms that give each cat a distinct personality, the choreography requires an incredible combination of athleticism, precision, flexibility, and character work.

This production delivers on that front. The ensemble moves with impressive coordination, and the dancers demonstrate the stamina necessary to sustain such a physically demanding show. The choreography isn't simply there to fill the stage between songs; it is fundamental to the storytelling. Each movement helps establish the personalities, relationships, and quirks of the cats inhabiting this unusual world.

The sheer amount of physical work involved makes the performances particularly rewarding to watch. There is always something happening onstage, and the cast deserves tremendous credit for maintaining the energy and precision that the show requires.

Another major highlight is the makeup (Drew Bryson and Andrew Elliot). Transforming human performers into recognizable feline characters is no small undertaking, and the results are striking. The designs give each cat its own identity while maintaining the distinctive visual style that has made CATS recognizable for generations.

Combined with the costumes, the makeup helps the performers disappear into their characters. The physicality, facial expressions, and visual details all work together to create a convincing feline presence. It's the sort of theatrical craftsmanship that can be easy to overlook when everything comes together seamlessly, but it plays an enormous role in making the production work.

There's a real appreciation to be had for the amount of time, skill, and attention to detail required to achieve these transformations. In a show where the performers spend so much time dancing, stretching, crouching, and moving across the stage, the costumes and makeup must also hold up under demanding conditions. Seeing everything work together so effectively is part of the fun.

One of the most impressive things about CATS is just how much it asks of its performers. This isn't a production that allows the cast to simply stand in place and sing. The physical demands are constant, and the combination of choreography, character development, and musical performance requires a remarkable level of commitment.

The ensemble is especially important here. Each performer contributes to the larger world of the show, creating a collection of distinct personalities rather than a group of interchangeable characters. That individuality is essential to the production's appeal, and the cast does a terrific job of embracing the show's theatrical style.

The music, of course, remains a major part of the experience. Andrew Lloyd Webber's score provides the foundation for the evening, balancing energetic ensemble numbers with more reflective moments. The familiar songs continue to resonate, and the performers bring the material to life with enthusiasm and care.

Perhaps one of the most satisfying aspects of this production is simply getting to see CATS return to Beef & Boards. With more than a decade having passed since the theater last presented the show, its return feels like a welcome opportunity to revisit a musical that has occupied a unique place in theater history.

It's also a reminder of the variety of productions that a regional theater can take on. CATS is an ambitious undertaking, requiring considerable coordination across the cast, choreography, costumes, makeup, and technical elements. Bringing all of those pieces together is no small accomplishment, and Beef & Boards deserves credit for taking on the challenge.

For longtime fans, the production offers an opportunity to reconnect with a familiar favorite. For those experiencing the show for the first time, it provides a chance to see firsthand why CATS remains such a distinctive entry in the musical theater canon.

Ultimately, CATS at Beef & Boards is a very strong production that succeeds through its impressive choreography, detailed visual design, and the commitment of its performers. It is a show that requires an enormous amount of work from everyone involved, and that effort is evident throughout the evening.

CATS is a terrific addition to the Beef & Boards season and a welcome return after more than ten years away. The exceptional choreography, imaginative makeup, and physically demanding performances make this a production worth celebrating. Whether you're returning to the world of the Jellicle cats or discovering it anew, there's plenty to appreciate in this energetic and visually engaging production. It's great to have Cats back at Beef & Boards, and this production makes a compelling case for why the show continues to fascinate audiences.

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