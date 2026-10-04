Review: Join the Circle of Life with THE LION KING at Murat Theatre

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There was a magical time not so very long ago when Disney experienced its Renaissance. Classics would capture imaginations worldwide, rewatched for generations to come. A standout in that era of excellence has always been The Lion King. As many may know, or may have forgotten, this film is in fact a loose adaptation of another masterpiece, HAMLET. The story of kings and succession has never lost its allure. The Lion King lit up the screen, and since 1997, it has lit up stages with sensational music, costuming, makeup, and sets.

There is a distinct temptation to say that any story that started as some other medium, like The Lion King, will always be better in its original format. But Disney’s The Lion King proves that hypothesis wrong from the opening note. It has its own unique soul that is undoubtedly connected to the original film but resonates in new and profound ways. In short, it’s a roar!

Celeste:

Few scenes are quite as instantaneously recognizable as the African sunrise drawing us into the joys, sorrows, laughs, and action of Pride Rock in The Lion King. Case in point, my 4-year-old shouted “Lion King!” as soon as the sun began its ascent on stage. How do you take something so beloved and so well-known and make it new? Even the musical itself has been touring North America for 25 years. But I could care less if it’s been 2,500 years. The Lion King brings out a fierce love that echoes like Mufasa’s roar across the plains. That intense feeling can only have one source: the people who bring the story to life.

I’ve been lucky enough to see The Lion King musical live several times now. I have experienced the feeling that a show is “old” or “tired” before. But I have never once felt that way about The Lion King. I believe this feeling is clearly echoed by the many cast members who have spent years, or even over a decade, bringing this production to stage after stage. There is something about this story that never gets old and makes it worth witnessing again and again.

In this particular production, I was thrilled to find that Timon (Nick Cordileone) has not changed. He slipped into his character like a familiar pair of slippers and also had me questioning if he really was the same person because he made his character new again somehow. That is theatre craft at its finest because no one wants to see the exact same performance ad nauseum. There was punch, there was sass, and there was an undeniable charisma to his character.

A familiar character is demanding already. A familiar character who was played by someone else for years is also demanding. But Danny Grumich gracefully made his way into the role of Pumbaa and made it his own. You know he’s Pumbaa, but he takes his moments to add inflections, take a beat, or modulate so that an old line feels new. That’s a special skill.

I have to say, not many adult Simba’s have caught my attention in past productions. They were always talented, to be sure, but they didn’t necessarily stand out. That made Gilbert Domally a breath of fresh air. He had an undercurrent of presence that stayed just beneath the surface when Simba still doubted himself and that came alive as he took his place as king. I appreciated that performance because Mufasa, who was also beautifully played by David D’Lancy Wilson, so often looms larger than Simba. This production had a great balance between the two that bridged the generations of kings in a very satisfying way.

I will forever love Rafiki, and therefore I cannot leave out Thembelihle Cele as a standout performer. Rafiki is both joy and wisdom bubbling over, and if they ever give her a one-woman show, I’ll be the first in line to buy tickets. Thembelihle Cele didn’t just hit her marks. She owned every one. She knew precisely how to make the audience laugh and then make that laugh catch for just a second because she delivered the perfect epiphany when you least expected it.

This production is a visual and auditory feast. I could probably go on and on about what I love about the show, but it’s much easier if you buy the tickets and go see for yourself!

The Lion King will grace the stage of the Murat Theatre until October 18th, so don’t miss your chance to see the mighty king and join the circle of life!

Dylan:

A couple of days ago, we had the opportunity to see the Broadway Across America touring production of The Lion King at the Murat Theatre, and there really isn't a better word for the experience than amazing. This is one of those productions where you find yourself repeatedly wondering, "How are they doing that?" From the costumes and puppetry to the lighting, scenery, music, and sheer number of moving parts, The Lion King is an extraordinary piece of theatrical craftsmanship.

The first thing that immediately stands out is the design. The costumes are incredibly detailed, bringing the animals of the Pride Lands to life while still allowing us to see the performers underneath them. The puppetry and costuming are so seamlessly integrated that it becomes easy to forget just how difficult it must be to perform in and manipulate these creations night after night.

The set design is equally impressive. The stage transforms constantly, creating everything from the vast African landscape to Pride Rock, and it does so with a level of detail that makes the world feel enormous. Add in the lighting design, which enhances practically every scene, and the result is a production that feels completely immersive.

This is not an easy show to perform. There is an extraordinary amount of choreography, puppetry, movement, music, technical work, and coordination happening simultaneously. What makes it so impressive is how effortless the cast makes it look.

From the ensemble to Simba and everyone in between, the performers bring an incredible amount of energy and commitment to the stage. The ensemble in particular deserves tremendous credit for creating the world around the principal characters. There is almost always something happening somewhere onstage, and the performers execute it with remarkable precision.

One of the things that surprised me most was how much The Lion King expands beyond simply recreating the animated film onstage. There are additional songs and musical moments that give the production room to breathe and allow the story to develop in a way that feels distinctly theatrical.

Rather than feeling like a scene-for-scene translation of the movie, it feels like its own experience. The additional material fits naturally into the story and gives the audience even more opportunities to experience the incredible music associated with The Lion King.

Of course, the music remains one of the show's greatest strengths. The familiar songs sound fantastic live, and the combination of the orchestra, vocals, choreography, and staging makes them feel bigger than ever.

There is something particularly special about hearing these songs in a theater surrounded by an audience that knows them just as well. The energy in the room is palpable, and the production knows exactly when to let that music take over.

Perhaps the greatest compliment I can give The Lion King is that it manages to be spectacular without losing its accessibility. It is an incredibly family-friendly production, and there is plenty here to capture the imagination of younger audiences. At the same time, adults can appreciate the extraordinary level of artistry and technical achievement happening right in front of them.

The Lion King at the Murat is an absolute theatrical spectacle. The costumes, puppetry, set, lighting, choreography, music, and performances combine to create something that feels genuinely magical. It's a technically demanding production executed with remarkable precision, and the result is a joyful, visually stunning night of theater that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

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