Student Blog: Setting the Stage for a Successful Semester

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Hi there and welcome! My name is Brooke and I am overjoyed to be one of Broadway World’s new Student Bloggers. I am excited to use this space to share my passion for the arts, how I navigate college life, and everything in between.

As far as my credentials go, I have a year of college under my belt as an Arts Administration major with a focus in Theatre - which means I’ve learned a lot about organization, managing multiple tasks, and maintaining an appearance of control under chaos.

I’ve been back on my campus for a little over one month now. The excitement about a brand new semester, that once was radiating everywhere, is starting to fall back to its normal level. Classes are going full speed, the first exam scores are being released, and the stress is high.

With a new semester also comes a new workload and schedule to adjust to. Balancing classes, extracurriculars, social life, a job, and more can be quite overwhelming. Trust me, I know. I am finding that the only way to survive my new workload is to intentionally build time into my schedule to engage in something light hearted and fun. Bonus points if it involves relaxation. Recently I have loved exploring new quiet spots on campus, reading a book, or journaling. While it is often a challenge to find a free moment to implement this, I truly think it is the key to success this semester. Whether it is for five minutes or an hour, it is worth treating yourself to a break.

Another key to success this semester is being proactive when it comes to assignments and class work. My classes this semester are definitely a step up from freshman year. A majority of the classes I took last year were hands-on theatre related courses where my creative mind was always at work. To contrast, this year I am leaning more into the business side of my major which is working my analytical side. I have been learning multiple brand new concepts that are not so easy to grasp on the first try, which can be daunting. Something I am working on accepting is that it is okay not to understand something perfectly on the first try. Especially when it is a class in which you have no prior experience or knowledge. For me, this is my business law class. I noticed that it is taking longer than usual for me to fully grasp the legal concepts, which is why it is so important to be proactive in order to give myself extra time to understand. The earlier I complete an assigned reading, the more room there is for me to analyze what I read and think about questions that still remain in my head. You may be wondering if proactivity is effective, and I am very pleased to report that I received an A on my first business law exam!

As I mentioned before, this year I am tapping more into the administrative part of Arts Administration. Something that is super important to me is always keeping a balance between my artistic interests and administrative interests. So, this semester has created a new itch for an artistic outlet. I crave the opportunity to be creative and collaborate with others who love the arts. I think this phenomenon might be relatable to a lot of students, especially those who grew up in the arts but aren’t necessarily pursuing that type of path. My best advice is to surround yourself with others who have similar artistic interests as you. Beware - this might cause a flash mob of “One Day More” from Les Mis in the dining hall if you are a group of insufferable theatre kids. In all seriousness though, times like those create the best college memories. Some of my favorite moments so far have been with others who share my same passions and crave a similar balance.

At the end of the day, a successful semester is not about doing everything perfectly. This semester can be about personal growth and learning what keys work best to unlock your full collegiate potential. Stay proactive, value time to relax, and surround yourself with others who allow you to sing your heart out.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 03 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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