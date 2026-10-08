Photos: CATS Opens at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

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Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical is based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. The worldwide phenomenon introduces the Jellicle Cats as they gather for their magical midnight “Jellicle Ball.” With breathtaking choreography, spectacular costumes, and unforgettable music — including the treasured classic “Memory” — CATS has captivated audiences for generations.

The cast features Logan Moore as Munkustrap, Josiah Ray McCruiston as Old Deuteronomy, Sawyer Harvey as Mistoffelees, Will Mosier as Macavity/Plato, James Garrett Hill as Skimbleshanks, Michelle E. Carter as Jennyanydots, Kristen Noonan as Jellylorum, Olivia Broadwater as Demeter, Alexa Abbott as Cassandra, Hannah Jew as Victoria, Delaney Jackson as Rumpleteazer, Sarah Blackwell as Tantomile, Joseph Rafael Davila as Quaxo, Lilly Dorton as Sillabub, Alyjah Duff as Tumblebrutus, and Lillian Leslie as Coricopat.

Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $87.50. CATS is on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, located at 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268, through November 22.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 07 Hrs 10 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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