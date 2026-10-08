Photos: CATS Opens at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
The production runs through November 22 in Indianapolis.
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical is based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. The worldwide phenomenon introduces the Jellicle Cats as they gather for their magical midnight “Jellicle Ball.” With breathtaking choreography, spectacular costumes, and unforgettable music — including the treasured classic “Memory” — CATS has captivated audiences for generations.
The cast features Logan Moore as Munkustrap, Josiah Ray McCruiston as Old Deuteronomy, Sawyer Harvey as Mistoffelees, Will Mosier as Macavity/Plato, James Garrett Hill as Skimbleshanks, Michelle E. Carter as Jennyanydots, Kristen Noonan as Jellylorum, Olivia Broadwater as Demeter, Alexa Abbott as Cassandra, Hannah Jew as Victoria, Delaney Jackson as Rumpleteazer, Sarah Blackwell as Tantomile, Joseph Rafael Davila as Quaxo, Lilly Dorton as Sillabub, Alyjah Duff as Tumblebrutus, and Lillian Leslie as Coricopat.
Ticket prices range from $59.50 to $87.50. CATS is on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, located at 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268, through November 22.
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