Photos: A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL at Beef & Boards

The famous tale in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, is recreated on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre this holiday season as it presents A Christmas Story, The Musical. Now on stage with an extended run through Jan. 5, this Tony Award-nominated musical features all the fun and iconic scenes from the popular movie. See photos here!

Set in the 1940s, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — an Official Red Ryder air rifle. Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve the coveted BB gun, in spite of repeated dismissive refrains from the adults in his life.

Teddy Wiegand, an 11-year-old sixth-grader from Our Shepherd Lutheran School in Avon, makes his Beef & Boards debut in the starring role of Ralphie. Reprising their roles in this production are Eddie Curry as Jean Shepherd (the narrator), and Don Farrell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Mamma Mia!, Into the Woods) as The Old Man. Carrie Neal (White Christmas, Beauty and the Beast) plays Mother, Oliver Barszcz (The Wizard of Oz) is Randy, and Deb Wims (Legally Blonde The Musical, White Christmas) plays Miss Shields.

All the iconic scenes from the movie are featured, with a versatile score that ranges from gentle ballads to show-stopping full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!,” “A Major Award,” “Sticky Situation,” “Up on Santa's Lap,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and the inevitable “You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!”

A Christmas Story: The Musical is rated PG and is on stage for 42 performances through Jan. 5 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. A special New Year’s Eve celebration takes place on Dec. 31, including dancing to live music after the show and a champagne toast at midnight followed by a breakfast buffet.



Teddy Wiegand and Eddie Curry

Alex Arick

Teddy Wiegand, Brett Mutter

Don Farrell, Carrie Neal, Teddy Wiegand, Oliver Barszcz

Comments