Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of BANANAS

This event features a collection of nine short comedies by Edward Crosby Wells.

Apr. 16, 2021  

Get a first look at world premiere production of BANANAS: A Collection of Nine Short Stories by Edward Crosby Wells.

There's just something a little 'bananas' about each of these nine short comedies. From the universally dreaded run-in with a customer service agent or fellow airline passenger, to an unexpected, even miraculous turn-of-events in everyday living, these cheeky, thought-provoking (like all good comedy!), and definitely quirky sketches run wild with offbeat imagination. In SNL and MAD TV sketch comedy style, this world premiere of BANANAS is different, fun, and keeps the laughs coming!

Buck Creek Players continues its season with this view from home event. Join us from the comfort of your own home and stream this collection of comedies, on demand from Monday, April 19th until Sunday, April 25th. Tickets available at www.buckcreekplayers.com!

This production will be streamed via ShowTix4U. For the safety of the patrons, cast, and staff, there will be no in-person performances available of this production.

Robert Webster Jr. (Man) and Nickie Cornett (Clerk)

Jennifer Kaufmann (Millie Slaughter) and Luke Bockelman (Hank Slaughter)

Gloria Bray (Jane) and Matt Spurlock (Dick)

Robert Webster Jr. (Sid Dumpling) and Tiffany D. Wilson (Sylvia Dumpling)

Cathie Morgan (Gladys) and Wendy Brown (Blanche)

Matthew Blandford (Doctor Hall), Marie McNelis (Carlotta Bean), and Cathie Morgan (Honey Aldridge)

Jennifer Poynter (Teddy) and Jennifer Kaufmann (Sally)

Jennifer Kaufmann (Ambrosia), Nickie Cornett (Precious Little), and Gloria Bray (Mary Madeline)

Amity Aschliman (Rosy Bleeker) and Matthew Blandford (Smith)


