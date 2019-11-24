Phoenix Theatre Jingles In The Holidays With WINSTON'S BIG DAY

He has one shot at glory to make his boss proud. Will Winston the Elf get tangled in the tinsel or "sleigh" the day? Elfish antics keep his jingle bells rocking all the way to grandma's house at The Phoenix Theatre's Winston's Big Day: A Very Phoenix Xmas 14 premiering November 29.

Created and directed by the Phoenix's Artistic Manager Chelsea Anderson, Winston's Big Day tells the story of Winston the Elf (Dave Pelsue), a North Pole worker who longs to be a guitar-playing rock star. His misadventures with pal Rudolph (Ramon Hutchins*) lead them down many hilarious chimneys and up, up and away into music, fun and laughter. Winston's Big Day is sponsored by Citizens Energy Group and Elizabeth Frenzel Casalini and is presented on the Livia and Steve Russell Stage.

"We created this show to polish everything you love into something shiny, fun, whimsical, and delightful," said Anderson. "Kick back and get away from the day-to-day drag of the holidays with this wonderfully light and enjoyable production!"

To bring Winston's Big Day to life, Anderson commissioned short plays from seven playwrights and then wrote connecting material that fit into an overall theme. She then workshopped the plays over the next six months to ensure the best written scripts and the most interesting, fun, hysterical and compelling stories. Anderson made a point to include traditional Christmas music while keeping the irreverent PG-13 nature so many patrons love about a Phoenix holiday show. Winston's Big Day pokes fun at holiday norms and brightens the day with many clever bits and characters!

Winston's Big Day features a cast full of popular Phoenix stars including Dave Pelsue (The Birds with NoExit and The Rocky Horror Show with Zack & Zach Productions) and Ramon Hutchins* (Phoenix Theatre's The Christians); and an ensemble of Nathalie Cruz (Carmel's Civic Theatre and Mary Jane produced by Summit Performance Indianapolis), Andrea Heiden (Phoenix Theatre's Cry It Out and the final Xmas at Phoenix's Park Avenue location), Jan Lucas* (Indiana Repertory Theatre regular who made her Phoenix debut in last season's Apples in Winter), Pearl Scott (Gregory Hancock Dance's La Casa Azul), Justin Sears-Watson (Artistic Director of Phoenix Rising Dance Company) and John Vessels* (Phoenix Theatre's Bright Star, Peter and the Starcatcher, and The Legend of Georgia McBride).

Performances begin Friday, Nov. 29 and run through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Phoenix's mainstage Livia and Steve Russell Theatre. Shows include Thursdays at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. New this year is a special option to purchase and enjoy a pre-show dinner or brunch. Tickets range from $25 (show only) to $78 (show with dinner or brunch) and are now on sale at PhoenixTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 317-635-7529. One-day-only Early Bird Sale on Friday, Nov. 8 with savings up to 35%. Free parking is available in The Phoenix Theatre parking lot on the west side of Illinois Street across from the theatre.

About Chelsea Anderson (Director, Playwright)

Chelsea is an actor, director, producer, dialect coach, and playwright in Indianapolis and has had the pleasure of working with many fantastic theaters including Indiana Repertory Theatre, Summit Performance Indianapolis, Phoenix Theatre, Storefront Theatre Indianapolis, Indianapolis Shakespeare Company, Forward Theatre, and Great River Shakespeare Festival, among others. She earned a BS in Theatre from University of Indianapolis and an MFA in Acting/Directing from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Chelsea has been involved in theatre in some capacity for over 25 years, and she currently serves as Artistic Manager at Phoenix Theatre.





