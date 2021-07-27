Phoenix Theater To Hold Summer FUNDraiser At The Park 7/30

Phoenix Theater will hold their summer FUNdraiser at The Park at the Phoenix on July 30th at 7 PM. The event will include:

-Queen Delphine and the Crown Jewels will get you dancing!

-Bill Simmons in a Dunk Tank? Top Five Bidders get to dunk him!

-Buy a duck for the chance to win an overnight stay at the West Baden Springs Hotel and round of golf for two at the Donald Ross Golf Course.

-Fresh Indiana-grown delectables!

-No fancy dress - come in your shorts, sandals, and summer hat!

-$75/person (includes delicious bites, sodas and water, one complimentary beverage)

-Proceeds benefit The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Indiana based, Phoenix Theatre and Culture Centre presents the best of contemporary theatre in an intimate setting and strives to share all genres of art. Through issue-oriented plays, audience members become aware of social concerns and are challenged to examine their roles as individuals responsible to society. We do not only provoke awareness of our community through stage productions, but through gallery exhibits featuring local, working artists and through our new town hall series, Trail Talks.

We want to encourage conversation and civil discourse beyond the content of our productions, so we created Trail Talks where local professionals can serve on a panel and engage the audience in discussion about important topics currently in our community. The purposes of theater is to catalyze discussion and exchange information; the purpose of The Phoenix Theatre and Cultural Centre is to foster and encourage such communication and connection.

For tickets visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/35867/production/1069226