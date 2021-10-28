Mary Jo Huff to Premiere 50-YARD-LINE MOMMA IN ROW 20 at Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Storytelling Arts of Indiana will present the story of its newest Frank Basile Emerging Stories fellow, who relates to the highs and lows of raising a son who plays football. Mary Jo Huff will premiere "50-Yard-Line Momma in Row 20" on Sunday, November 7, 2021. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the live performance at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center. Audiences also have the option to watch from home.

Huff will take you on the adventures of a football momma. A diamond-in-the-rough hit the field as a lowly walk-on. Her son, Joe Huff, was blessed with speed, jaw-locking determination and the opportunity to prove his ability. Some higher power created a place for this football player on Indiana University Coach Bill Mallory's team. Huff's view from row 20 on the 50-yard line lasted for five eventful years.

WHAT:

Frank Basile Emerging Stories Premiere: "50-Yard-Line Momma in Row 20" told by Mary Jo Huff

WHEN:

Sunday, November 7, 2021, 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis

COST:

Tickets are $15 for an individual online or in person, $25 for a household to watch online and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.

About the Artist

Mary Jo Huff is a multi-award-winning author, educator, keynote speaker, teaching artist and storyteller. She travels the country sharing her passion for language and literacy connecting with children of all ages, using puppets, props, music and movement to encourage others to tell their story. She lives in Newburgh, Indiana.