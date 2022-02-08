MEAN GIRLS Star Erika Henningsen To Host Master Classes For Discovering Broadway Inc.

Broadway star of Mean Girls, Erika Henningsen, is coming to Central Indiana February 27th to teach an audition class and a Mean Girls Callback class at the Cole Porter Ballroom located in the Hotel Carmichael. Safety is a top priority, with COVID-19 regulations being implemented.

"My first professional theater job was at Wagon Wheel Theater, so it's very special to return to Indiana to coach kids who are passionate about Broadway. I am also excited to be working with Discovering Broadway, as I fully support their mission to incubate and educate the next generation of theatrical talent.

Over the course of our weekend together, I will teach a crash course audition class where I work one-on-one with students on a song cut of their choosing. Whether it's for a professional opportunity, college prep, or a local show, improving one's audition technique is invaluable to an actor. There are so many things beyond our control when it comes to casting, but the audition is our opportunity to share thoughtful and deliberate work. Following our audition crash course, I am excited to dive into a mock "Mean Girls Callback Day."

I had the privilege of originating the role of Cady Heron in Broadway's Mean Girls. I love working with students who were impacted by the musical, and I believe a callback day working on Mean Girls sides/scenes/songs will be a special experience."

The nonprofit's CEO/Founder Joel Kirk says, "We are very excited that Erika Henningsen is launching our 2022 master classes. Many of the young artists in our program fell in love with musical theatre listening to Erika on the Mean Girls cast album and attending the musical on Broadway. It will be special to see them learn from her." Advisory Board Chair Frank Basile said, "We select our Broadway master class instructors by surveying our young local talent. They help us choose."

Discovering Broadway Inc. believes that theatre is for all. As such, the nonprofit provides scholarships for at risk youth to participate in the master classes and to attend presentations of the new musicals. Allied Solutions, the organization's title sponsor, was the first local partner to participate in this effort of underwriting scholarships. To learn more about Discovering Broadway Inc., visit their website at discoveringbroadway.org.

The first new musical of the year will be announced shortly.