Laura Benanti To Replace Solea Pfieffer At The Cabaret Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Cabaret has announced that Solea Pfeiffer, recently announced as part of the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge, will be unavailable to perform at The Cabaret on the originally scheduled dates of October 18 & 19.

As an exciting replacement, Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti has been announced to perform at The Cabaret that weekend!

Get more details here:

Friday, October 18 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 19 | 7:30 PM

Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series

Prepare to see the eponymous multi-talented Tony Award-winning actress Laura Benanti as you have never seen her before in her new original comedy show! With her razor-sharp wit and unapologetic candor, Benanti shares her hard-won insights on topics like marriage, motherhood, perimenopause, female friendship, and making peace with the younger versions of ourselves. Whether you're a mom juggling a million responsibilities or just anyone trying to navigate the complexities of becoming a person you're proud of, prepare to laugh until you cry as Benanti skewers the societal expectations and double standards that often leave us feeling like nobody cares.

Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. She has been a regular on Broadway since the age of eighteen, when she made her debut as Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Since then, she's appeared in ten more Broadway shows, including INTO THE WOODS, NINE (opposite Antonio Banderas), MY FAIR LADY, GYPSY (for which she won a Tony Award), SHE LOVES ME, The Wedding Singer, Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key, and more.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, September 10, at 10 AM.

Comments