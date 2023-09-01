LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre has revealed its 2024 Season. Beautiful, the Carole King musical highlights a schedule of treasured classics, popular movie-based musicals, and a celebration of four of America’s greatest musical artists. VIP Memberships for the 2024 Season are now available, while 2024 Season individual show tickets are on sale to the general public starting Oct. 1.

Things heat up in a flash in January as Beef & Boards presents the hilarious celebration of women and the change with Menopause, The Musical starting Jan. 5. Set in a department store, four women who seem to have little in common make fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges in this production that includes parodies from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Rated PG-13 and on stage Jan. 5 through Feb. 4.

Next it’s the inspiring true story of Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. On stage for the first time at Beef & Boards, Beautiful follows the life of Carole Klein, a songwriter who wrote dozens of memorable hits for some of the biggest names in music before developing her own career as Carole King. Songs include "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman." this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is rated PG-13 and on stage Feb. 8 through March 30.

Returning to the Beef & Boards stage for the first time in more than 20 years is the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, The King and I. Based on the novel Anna and the King of Siam by Margaret Landon and winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, The King and I is the story of the unlikely friendship that emerges between Anna, a widow from England, and the King of Siam when she arrives to teach his many children and wives. Famous songs include “Getting to Know You,” “I Whistle A Happy Tune,” “Something Wonderful,” and “Shall We Dance.” Rated G, it’s on stage April 4 through May 19.

Then audiences travel somewhere “Over The Rainbow” to the magical land of Oz in Beef & Boards’ 2024 Family Show, The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy Gale discovers friendships and adventure along the Yellow Brick Road and ultimately learns the valuable lesson “there’s no place like home.” Based on the tale by L. Frank Baum that later became a popular MGM film, The Wizard of Oz features $10 discounts off tickets for all kids ages 3-15. The musical is rated G and on stage from May 23 to July 7.

Beef & Boards goes blonde for the summer with Legally Blonde the Musical, opening July 11. After being dumped by her boyfriend for someone “serious,” Delta Nu sorority president Elle Woods drops the credit cards and hits the books to win him back. She’ll take on Harvard Law, but also learn a lot about herself. Based on the movie Legally Blonde, this seven-time Tony Award nominee is on stage through Aug. 25 and is rated PG-13.

The true story of the spectacular night where four stars aligned in Memphis, Tenn., is celebrated with the musical Million Dollar Quartet. On Dec. 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. This Tony Award winning musical brings that legendary event to life, featuring an incredible score performed live onstage. Million Dollar Quartet is rated PG and is on stage Aug. 29 through Oct. 6.

One of musical theatre’s most beloved musicals, Fiddler on the Roof, returns to the Beef & Boards stage in October. Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and encourage traditional values in a changing world. Nostalgic songs include “Tradition,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset.” Winner of nine Tony Awards, Fiddler on the Roof is rated PG and is on stage Oct. 10 through Nov. 24.

On stage for the holidays is the movie-turned-musical A Christmas Story. Young Ralphie Parker lives in a fictional Indiana town and is on a quest to obtain his most desired of Christmas gifts – a Red Ryder BB gun. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to ultimately receive his desired gift. Rated PG, A Christmas Story is on stage Nov. 29 through Dec. 31.