LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season

Learn more about the full season here!

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season Photo 2 LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season
Phillipa Soo To Teach Fall Master Class For Discovering Broadway Photo 3 Phillipa Soo To Teach Fall Master Class For Discovering Broadway
Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN Reels in the Laughs at Beef & Boards Photo 4 Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN Reels in the Laughs at Beef & Boards

LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre has revealed its 2024 Season. Beautiful, the Carole King musical highlights a schedule of treasured classics, popular movie-based musicals, and a celebration of four of America’s greatest musical artists. VIP Memberships for the 2024 Season are now available, while 2024 Season individual show tickets are on sale to the general public starting Oct. 1.

Things heat up in a flash in January as Beef & Boards presents the hilarious celebration of women and the change with Menopause, The Musical starting Jan. 5. Set in a department store, four women who seem to have little in common make fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges in this production that includes parodies from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Rated PG-13 and on stage Jan. 5 through Feb. 4.

Next it’s the inspiring true story of Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. On stage for the first time at Beef & Boards, Beautiful follows the life of Carole Klein, a songwriter who wrote dozens of memorable hits for some of the biggest names in music before developing her own career as Carole King. Songs include "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman." this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon is rated PG-13 and on stage Feb. 8 through March 30.

Returning to the Beef & Boards stage for the first time in more than 20 years is the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic, The King and I. Based on the novel Anna and the King of Siam by Margaret Landon and winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, The King and I is the story of the unlikely friendship that emerges between Anna, a widow from England, and the King of Siam when she arrives to teach his many children and wives. Famous songs include “Getting to Know You,” “I Whistle A Happy Tune,” “Something Wonderful,” and “Shall We Dance.” Rated G, it’s on stage April 4 through May 19.

Then audiences travel somewhere “Over The Rainbow” to the magical land of Oz in Beef & Boards’ 2024 Family Show, The Wizard of Oz. Dorothy Gale discovers friendships and adventure along the Yellow Brick Road and ultimately learns the valuable lesson “there’s no place like home.” Based on the tale by L. Frank Baum that later became a popular MGM film, The Wizard of Oz features $10 discounts off tickets for all kids ages 3-15. The musical is rated G and on stage from May 23 to July 7.

Beef & Boards goes blonde for the summer with Legally Blonde the Musical, opening July 11. After being dumped by her boyfriend for someone “serious,” Delta Nu sorority president Elle Woods drops the credit cards and hits the books to win him back. She’ll take on Harvard Law, but also learn a lot about herself. Based on the movie Legally Blonde, this seven-time Tony Award nominee is on stage through Aug. 25 and is rated PG-13.

The true story of the spectacular night where four stars aligned in Memphis, Tenn., is celebrated with the musical Million Dollar Quartet. On Dec. 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. This Tony Award winning musical brings that legendary event to life, featuring an incredible score performed live onstage. Million Dollar Quartet is rated PG and is on stage Aug. 29 through Oct. 6. 

One of musical theatre’s most beloved musicals, Fiddler on the Roof, returns to the Beef & Boards stage in October. Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and encourage traditional values in a changing world. Nostalgic songs include “Tradition,” “If I Were A Rich Man,” and “Sunrise, Sunset.” Winner of nine Tony Awards, Fiddler on the Roof is rated PG and is on stage Oct. 10 through Nov. 24.

On stage for the holidays is the movie-turned-musical A Christmas Story. Young Ralphie Parker lives in a fictional Indiana town and is on a quest to obtain his most desired of Christmas gifts – a Red Ryder BB gun. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to ultimately receive his desired gift. Rated PG, A Christmas Story is on stage Nov. 29 through Dec. 31.




RELATED STORIES - Indianapolis

1
Downtown Ollys Hosts a Zombie Ball Photo
Downtown Olly's Hosts a Zombie Ball

 DOWNTOWN OLLY’S is located at 822 N. Illinois St, in Indianapolis, IN, and has been serving Central Indiana’s LGBTQ+ communities for over 20 years. As the winner of the 2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo’s Industry Excellence Awards, LGBTQ Venue of the Year, Downtown Olly’s continues their focus as a safe place for people to be their most authentic selves.

2
Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN Reels in the Laughs at Beef & Boards Photo
Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN Reels in the Laughs at Beef & Boards

GRUMPY OLD MEN split guts and warmed hearts when it first hit theaters as a movie in 1993, and its musical adaptation is no different. The musical on stage now at Beef & Boards maintains all of the charms and chortles of the original and incorporates new, reimagined moments for many of the characters. The musical provides an extra dose of reflection on the importance of living in the moment and recognizing the relationships you have, the relationships you neglect, and the relationships you may be missing out on.

3
LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatres 2024 Season Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2024 Season

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre has revealed its 2024 Season. Beautiful, the Carole King musical highlights a schedule of treasured classics, popular movie-based musicals, and a celebration of four of America’s greatest musical artists. Learn more about the full season here!

4
American Lives Theatre Opens SANCTUARY CITY Photo
American Lives Theatre Opens SANCTUARY CITY

American Lives Theatre (ALT) is making local history by producing the Indiana premiere of 'Sanctuary City' by Martyna Majok. This production, which begins performances on September 7, will feature a cast of three Indy actors, all of whom were born in the United States to parents who were not.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Amanda King Presents ELLA: The Early Years
The District Theatre (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Athenaeum Theatre (10/14-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ann Hampton Callaway
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KERRY BUTLER: Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust Part of the Glick Philanthropies Broadway at The Cabaret Series
The Cabaret Indianapolis (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mago's Herrera
The Cabaret Indianapolis (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (8/24-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Night of the Living Dead Live
Thomas Duncan Hall (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NO HOPE ROPE: An Original Comedy by Garret Mathews
The District Theatre (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brooke Shields: An Intimate Evening
The Cabaret Indianapolis (9/08-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deborah Asante in THE SECRET LIFE OF A HARD LOVING WOMAN: Stories of Love, Longing, and Lust
The District Theatre (10/13-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You