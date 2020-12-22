James Still Wins Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award For Drama For THE JACK PLAYS

Playwright James Still has won the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award for Drama for The Jack Plays.

A series of three plays featuring members of the same family, The Jack Plays take readers from a family Thanksgiving in Vermont, to the streets of Venice, to the inner workings of the CIA in Yemen. Across these geographies, Still brings complex, detailed characters to life, exploring family, love, loss, grief and healing.

With 20 seasons as playwright-in-residence at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, Still is a four-time nominee for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. A resident of Los Angeles, he has written works staged in a variety of theaters, including April 4, 1968: Before We Forgot How to Dreama??(Indiana Repertory Theatre); The Widow Lincolna??anda??The Heavens Are Hung in Blacka??(Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C.); I Love to Eata??(Portland Center Stage); Looking Over the President's Shouldera??at theatres across the country; anda??And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Franka??at theatres around the world. A five-time Emmy nominee, Still received the Otis Guernsey New Voices Award from the William Inge Theatre Festival and the Todd McNerney National Playwriting Prize from the Piccolo Spoleto Festival.

More at https://www.dramaticpublishing.com/authors/profile/view/url/james-still.