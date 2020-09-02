International Ticketing Association Announces Digital INTIX 2021 Conference

INTIX Live! digital conference will run from January 25-29, 2021.

The International Ticketing Association (INTIX) today announced that it will transition its annual in-person conference and exhibition to a digital-only format in January 2021 due to continuing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In keeping with the industry tradition that 'the show must go on,' the organization is excited to host a vibrant and engaging week-long "INTIX Live!" digital conference from January 25-29, 2021.



Entering its 42nd year, INTIX has been a remarkable stage for ticketing industry innovations, bringing our global community together to champion visionary ideas. INTIX 2021 will continue as a place to share successes, launch new products, engage with top vendors, and directly influence and shape the future of ticketing.



"While the way that we come together in 2021 is being reimagined, INTIX Live! will remain the year's must-attend ticketing industry event," said Maureen Andersen, President and CEO of INTIX. "The health and safety of our INTIX community is vitally important and we are choosing to operate with an abundance of caution. With the ongoing public health risk, social distancing guidelines, an unknown timeline to contain the virus, attendee travel limitations both in the US and internationally, and restrictions on bringing large groups together that could continue well into next year, we have made the decision to transition our 42nd INTIX Conference & Exhibition online for 2021. We are committed to delivering the digital INTIX as a highly interactive event for our exhibition, educational programming, networking, social and other components. With keen attention to the needs of our vendor, sponsor, and attendee partners, our conference team is in final negotiations for an inventive, top-shelf technology partnership to power the digital INTIX Live! experience."



A Highly Personalized Experience



INTIX Live! will utilize innovative digital venue and event engagement technology where delegates can customize their own avatar personas and interactively participate just as they would an in-person conference. Wherever they are in the world, attendees will engage with each other in real-time using their own voices within groups or in private conversations, or via text chat.



In the INTIX Live! exhibition hall, the technology provides for a dynamic and advanced networking, events, and overall experience versus flat marketplace placards. Visitors can engage with preeminent industry brands and vendor reps, view product showcases, and participate in live demos based on their individual business needs and interests. The eBooth exhibition vendors can arrange user group, sales, or demo presentations in private-labeled or sponsored meeting rooms.



The event technology will also facilitate the hallmark INTIX events including our thought-provoking keynotes, engaging townhalls, award ceremony, Inspiration Stage sessions that spark new ideas, and a combination of live, hybrid-live and pre-recorded education presentations and content.



The World's Most Powerful Ticketing Industry Event



The 2021 INTIX Live! digital event, while honouring the essence of INTIX, will be respectful to the value of attendee and partner's time. INTIX Live! will include their premier presenting, learning, and networking opportunities but expanded across the full week of January 25-29, 2021.



The event day will incorporate morning (EST) live-streamed programming and live exhibition hours that will include two keynotes, an industry technology townhall, breakouts by venue and organization types, Venue Villages, and live education workshops with speaker interaction and Q&A.



Afternoons (EST) will provide attendees with breaks as well as multiple self-consumption opportunities for the exhibition and an extensive menu of pre-recorded best practice, education, and thought leadership presentations. And we will end each day, Monday through Thursday, with some fun with interactive networking and social events.



"The ticketing industry is in a truly unique moment in its history. Innovation by INTIX was called for and they have responded so well," said Jack Rubin, CEO and Co-founder of Tessitura Network. "Actually, 'continual innovation' is part of our mission and we have lived that mission since our founding in 2001. Innovation is not optional for us, nor is it optional for INTIX; it is a continual necessity. INTIX is truly breaking new ground with the format of its 2021 conference, and we at Tessitura Network are happy to support INTIX Live! once again as the title sponsor of the Arts Village. We look forward to collectively imagining a new future for the arts, cultural, attraction, public media, and entertainment sectors we serve in 2021 and beyond. The format that INTIX has established for INTIX 2021 will enable more industry professionals to be involved and many great ideas to be shared. We look forward to greeting old friends and making new ones."



"In these unprecedented times, INTIX needed to pivot and make the unprecedented decision to move our annual in-person event to a fully online event. While we will still come together as a ticketing industry for the 42nd time, the 2021 event will be unique as it will be our inaugural journey on a digital platform," said Anthony Esposito, VP of Ticket Operations for the Atlanta Braves and Board Chair of INTIX. "There is no doubt in my mind that the content and delivery of that content will be as strong as ever. Our President & CEO, Maureen Andersen, and her team have spent countless hours meeting with potential vendors and attending online conferences to vet the various platforms and choose the one that will give INTIX Live! attendees the same great experience they have come to expect from our annual event. And, as a bonus, we hope having a digital platform will allow ticketing professionals from around the world who have not previously attended in-person to join us in our digital world from January 25-29, 2021."



"As a proud INTIX content and sponsorship partner, and a leader in blockchain mobile ticket delivery, it was without even a moment’s hesitation that SecuTix renewed its sponsorship of the Inspiration Stage for INTIX Live! in 2021. The conference will always be vital to our industry, but INTIX is also so much more than an annual event. INTIX is part of our lives every single day, and during this global health crisis, the organization and its leadership have stepped up to support our industry in ways that are beyond measure,” said Eric Rozenberg, CEO of SecuTix Americas. “It is critical that we as an organization – and as an industry – return that support so that INTIX can continue on with its mission to help, educate and lift up our global community of ticketing professionals."



INTIX Live! will make its traditional call for presentations, announce keynote speakers and open registration the week of September 9, 2020.



Mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting INTIX 2021 in January. Please contact Maureen Andersen or Dorothea Heck to discuss exhibit hall eBooth space, branding, and sponsorship opportunities.

