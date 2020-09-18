Indianapolis Theatre Director Bryan Fonseca Dies From Complications Due to COVID-19

65-year-old Bryan Fonseca co-founded Phoenix Theatre and ran it for 35 years before he started the Fonseca Theatre Company.

A longtime theatre director in Indianapolis has died due to COVID-19, Fox 59 reports.

65-year-old Bryan Fonseca co-founded Phoenix Theatre and ran it for 35 years before he started the Fonseca Theatre Company. He was known for producing shows starring people from diverse backgrounds, and confronting difficult issues in his productions.

"That was what Bryan always wanted to do, was not just creating entertainment, but also to create change," said Patricia Castañeda, board president for the Fonseca Theatre Company. "I've heard time and time again, from artists in this community, who became artists because of him."

