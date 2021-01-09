Indiana Repertory Theatre Streams TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE

Indiana Repertory Theatre will stream a production ofTuesdays with Morrie by Jeffrey Hatcher & Mitch Albom, based on the book by Mitch Albom.

Performances run February 4 - February 21 on OneAmerica Mainstage.

Virtual Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2020-2021-Season/tuesdays-with-morrie.

Morrie was Mitch's sociology professor, but he was also his mentor, his advisor, his life coach. Now Mitch is a busy sportswriter with a frantic schedule and a troubled marriage, and Morrie is dying. One visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a final course in the meaning of life. The beloved book comes to life in this life-affirming play, full of compassion, humor, and hope.

Free digital program to come! Printed programs can be purchased here.

Recommended for patrons 9th grade and above.