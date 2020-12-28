Indiana Repertory Theatre Presents THIS WONDERFUL LIFE

Indiana Repertory Theatre is currently presenting This Wonderful Life by Steve Murray and directed by Benjamin Hanna.

Frank Capra's iconic holiday movie It's a Wonderful Life provides the springboard for a spirited and heartwarming performance as a man in love with the film enacts and reacts to its classic characters and content. Indy-based actor Rob Johansen takes on this witty tour de force as he recreates more than 30 characters at madcap speed. In this time-honored story, it's Christmas Eve and a distraught George Bailey is sure he has failed his family and community. Clarence, an angel-in-waiting, helps George see how vital a role he's played in the world and ultimately shares the effect that one hardworking man's life has on the people around him. Celebrate the season with theatrical magic, joyfully reimagined for our times.

This Wonderful Life is a one-man dramedy that contains adult themes, including references to suicide. The production includes the use of strobe lights. Recommended for patrons 8th grade and above.

The production streams December 1 - January 3.

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.irtlive.com/plays-and-events/2020-2021-Season/this-wonderful-life.