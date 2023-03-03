Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IU Theatre to Present 11th Annual UNDERGRAD SHORTS This Weekend

Undergrad Shorts is an evening of short plays written, directed, and produced by Undergraduate Theatre Students.

Mar. 03, 2023  

IU Theatre to Present 11th Annual UNDERGRAD SHORTS This Weekend

IU Theatre & Dance will present new works from our undergraduate playwrights at our upcoming 11th annual Undergrad Shorts presentation as part of the 2023 At First Sight New Play Festival. Undergrad Shorts is an evening of short plays written, directed, and produced by Undergraduate Theatre Students. The evening will feature a presentation of nine new plays selected by a panel of faculty and graduate students for their creativity and excellence. Amia Korman serves as this year's executive producer with direction by Korman, Gracie Harrison, Elizabeth Kasper, and Hannah Kulawiak, and lighting design by Paully Hawthorn.

This year's presentation of Undergrad Shorts includes A Series of Circumstances by Allie Turner, Acontextual Shells (an excerpt) by Amia Korman, Deliverance by Saul Davidson, Unknown by Polina Saburova, It's Not Me It's You by Paully Hawthorn, Never Seen on Stage Before by Aleasha Weir, Recollection of Sir. Fantoche by Soonhyuk Choi, Torn; or, The Biological Separation of a Modern Woman by Eleanor Kirchner, and Runt by River Epperson.

The cast includes Eirene Stavropoulos, Gabriel Armstrong, Andy Lane, Devin McDuffy, Caden Hamscher, Aiyanna Gordy, Sarah Cassidy, Annie Libs, Paully Hawthorn, Connor Stratton, Emma Rodes, Annie Libs, Alex Cowen, Anoush Hogan, and Amia Korman.

The At First Sight New Play Festival also includes productions of new plays by MFA candidates Annalise Cain and David Davila, a myriad of panels, workshops, and roundtables featuring award-winning playwright Migdalia Cruz, Ronan Marra (Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis), Dr. Takeo Rivera (Boston University), Chris Saunders (American Lives Theatre), plus the Katie Bigge Kestner Festival Guest Artists: Martine Kei Green-Rogers (Dean, The Theatre School at DePaul University), Celise Kalke (Synchronicity Theatre), and Bradley Michalakis (Alley Theatre).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Undergrad Shorts by our undergraduate playwrights
WHEN: March 4 at 10:00pm (in the Lecture Hall)
WHERE: Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center, 275 N Eagleson Avenue
TICKETS for Undergrad Shorts are free of charge.

To contact the box office, call 812.855.1103 or email theatre.indiana.edu.




Interview: Leslie Broecker with The Official 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season Announcement
Interview: Leslie Broecker with The Official 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season Announcement
The time has finally come, and the embargo has lifted! We can officially share the upcoming Broadway in Indianapolis season, and it sure is destined to pack a lot of punches.
Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More! Photo
Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More!
Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2023/2024 season which includes 4 premieres and the return of a Naptown favorite. The season will open in November with a 2-week engagement of the moving and spectacular Disney's Frozen.
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patricks Day Photo
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's Day
​​​​​​​Storytelling Arts of Indiana is celebrating the unrivaled tradition of Irish stories and songs on St. Patrick's Day weekend with "The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time" featuring revered artist Patrick Ball. Tickets are now on sale for the show at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on March 18. Audiences can also enjoy a livestream of the performance from home.
Annalise Cains WHY LILIYA WHY to Open at Indiana University This Month Photo
Annalise Cain's WHY LILIYA WHY to Open at Indiana University This Month
Annalise Cain's Why Liliya Why will receive a full production this March 3-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival.

Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More!Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More!
March 3, 2023

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2023/2024 season which includes 4 premieres and the return of a Naptown favorite. The season will open in November with a 2-week engagement of the moving and spectacular Disney's Frozen.
Storytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's DayStorytelling Arts of Indiana Celebrates Irish Stories & Song For St. Patrick's Day
March 2, 2023

​​​​​​​Storytelling Arts of Indiana is celebrating the unrivaled tradition of Irish stories and songs on St. Patrick's Day weekend with “The Quiet Land of Erin: Celtic Harp Tunes and Tales from a Simpler Time” featuring revered artist Patrick Ball. Tickets are now on sale for the show at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on March 18. Audiences can also enjoy a livestream of the performance from home.
Annalise Cain's WHY LILIYA WHY to Open at Indiana University This MonthAnnalise Cain's WHY LILIYA WHY to Open at Indiana University This Month
March 1, 2023

Annalise Cain's Why Liliya Why will receive a full production this March 3-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival.
David Davila's 1970's COLLEGE SEX COMEDY to Begin Sold-out Run At Indiana University in MarchDavid Davila's 1970's COLLEGE SEX COMEDY to Begin Sold-out Run At Indiana University in March
February 24, 2023

David Davila's 1970's College Sex Comedy, billed as a 'derivative farcical flop' opens to an already sold-out run this March 6-10th at Indiana University as part of their 11th annual At First Sight New Play Festival.
CSz Indianapolis Celebrates 30 YearsCSz Indianapolis Celebrates 30 Years
February 23, 2023

The longest running show in Indianapolis is celebrating a milestone anniversary. CSz Indianapolis is celebrating 30 years of delivering laughs to audiences of all ages in its new home, The Wit Theater, on the Near Southside, on February 24 and 25.
