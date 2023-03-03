IU Theatre to Present 11th Annual UNDERGRAD SHORTS This Weekend

IU Theatre & Dance will present new works from our undergraduate playwrights at our upcoming 11th annual Undergrad Shorts presentation as part of the 2023 At First Sight New Play Festival. Undergrad Shorts is an evening of short plays written, directed, and produced by Undergraduate Theatre Students. The evening will feature a presentation of nine new plays selected by a panel of faculty and graduate students for their creativity and excellence. Amia Korman serves as this year's executive producer with direction by Korman, Gracie Harrison, Elizabeth Kasper, and Hannah Kulawiak, and lighting design by Paully Hawthorn.

This year's presentation of Undergrad Shorts includes A Series of Circumstances by Allie Turner, Acontextual Shells (an excerpt) by Amia Korman, Deliverance by Saul Davidson, Unknown by Polina Saburova, It's Not Me It's You by Paully Hawthorn, Never Seen on Stage Before by Aleasha Weir, Recollection of Sir. Fantoche by Soonhyuk Choi, Torn; or, The Biological Separation of a Modern Woman by Eleanor Kirchner, and Runt by River Epperson.

The cast includes Eirene Stavropoulos, Gabriel Armstrong, Andy Lane, Devin McDuffy, Caden Hamscher, Aiyanna Gordy, Sarah Cassidy, Annie Libs, Paully Hawthorn, Connor Stratton, Emma Rodes, Annie Libs, Alex Cowen, Anoush Hogan, and Amia Korman.

The At First Sight New Play Festival also includes productions of new plays by MFA candidates Annalise Cain and David Davila, a myriad of panels, workshops, and roundtables featuring award-winning playwright Migdalia Cruz, Ronan Marra (Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis), Dr. Takeo Rivera (Boston University), Chris Saunders (American Lives Theatre), plus the Katie Bigge Kestner Festival Guest Artists: Martine Kei Green-Rogers (Dean, The Theatre School at DePaul University), Celise Kalke (Synchronicity Theatre), and Bradley Michalakis (Alley Theatre).

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Undergrad Shorts by our undergraduate playwrights

WHEN: March 4 at 10:00pm (in the Lecture Hall)

WHERE: Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center, 275 N Eagleson Avenue

TICKETS for Undergrad Shorts are free of charge.

To contact the box office, call 812.855.1103 or email theatre.indiana.edu.