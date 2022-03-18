HEBY! THE LIFE & INVENTIONS OF HEDY LAMARR Returns To Indy

The District Theatre will present "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr" for Women's Month 2022. Fulbright Specialist and NYC artist Heather Massie returns to Indianapolis with her 22x Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed New York City show. In 2017 the show was featured in Indy's DivaFest, and was awarded with The Audience Choice Award & The Sold Out Award in IndyFringe 2017.

Playing at The District Theatre Mainstage on Friday, Mar 18 @ 7:30pm, Saturday Mar 19 @ 7:30PM, Sunday Mar 20 @ 2:00PM at 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204. The full 90 minute performance will be featured, followed by a Q&A session with the audience

General Admission Tickets are $20.

Tickets & Information Here: https://www.indydistricttheatre.org/

WHAT: HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr

WHO: Written & Performed by Fulbright Specialist Heather Massie

PRESENTED BY: The District Theatre

WHEN: Friday, Mar 18 @ 7:30pm, Saturday Mar 19 @ 7:30PM, Sunday Mar 20 @ 2:00PM

WHERE: The District Theatre Mainstage, 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

TICKETS: General Admission $20

TICKETS & INFORMATION: https://www.indydistricttheatre.org/

SHOW WEBSITE: www.HeatherMassie.com/HEDY

HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr celebrates the unexpected scientific genius of Viennese-born Hollywood screen siren and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Known as the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World', Lamarr spent her spare time in Hollywood inventing technology for torpedoes during WWII. Also known as Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology, her invention is used today in cell phones, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth. Portraying 36 characters in this solo play, Massie enchants the audience as Hedy Lamarr, along with Jimmy Stewart, Bette Davis, Louis B Mayer, and more! Hedy is summoned to unearth the truth behind how a glamorous actress could create an invention which launched today's wireless technology revolution! The show premiered Off Broadway in 2016 on Theatre Row, and has since toured throughout the United States, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Sweden, Ukraine, Italy, and Iceland, garnering 22 awards and critical acclaim. Written and performed by Fulbright Specialist Heather Massie, its mission is to inspire audiences to make the world a better place, especially to encourage young women in science and technology, and to establish Hedy Lamarr as a role model for intelligence, ingenuity, and invention.

Having studied Astrophysics with dreams of becoming an astronaut, Heather Massie marries her loves of art and science in the person of Hedy Lamarr. She studied Astrophysics at the University of Virginia with dreams of becoming an astronaut, before studying Theatre Arts in the Virginia Tech School of the Arts and becoming a professional actress in NYC and throughout the US. She has toured the world with her show HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr garnering 22 awards and critical acclaim. She brings the show to theatres, arts festivals, science festivals, science centers, technology conferences, museums, universities, schools, Jewish centers, STEM & STEAM Events, and cultural and scientific organizations throughout the United States and around the world. In 2019 she served as a Fulbright Specialist with a tour of the show through South Africa sponsored by the US State Department, World Learning, and the US Embassy South Africa.

Full bio here: www.heathermassie.com/heather-massie/