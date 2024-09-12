Great American Songbook Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three new members have been elected to the Board of Directors for the nonprofit Great American Songbook Foundation, headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Board members serve three-year terms on a volunteer basis.

Doug Cook of Carmel is an attorney specializing in business organization and structure, mergers and acquisitions, contract review and negotiations, and general business advice. A graduate of Ball State University and the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, he began his career as an accountant and has owned and operated several businesses in addition to his professional practice.

Brian Kelly of Carmel is retired as president and publisher of Current Publishing and CEO of Grow Local Media, which operate several suburban newspapers around Indianapolis. The Indiana University graduate previously founded Kelly Publications Inc. and was involved in the launch of NUVO Newsweekly in Indianapolis, among other ventures.

Jason Noyan of Zionsville is a Vice President and Investment Advisor for J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

The Indiana University graduate is also a member of the Association for Corporate Growth, The Exchange at the Indianapolis Urban League, The Penrod Society and 100 Black Men of Indianapolis.

The board's current officers are Don Gottwald, chair; Libby Brown, vice chair; Tory Purvis, treasurer; and Adam Arceneaux, secretary.

About the Great American Songbook Foundation

The mission of the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, is to inspire and educate by celebrating the foundational era of American popular music. Headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, the Foundation advances this rich legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators, performers and publishers; operating a multimedia exhibit gallery; overseeing the Songbook Hall of Fame; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars and artists; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum.

