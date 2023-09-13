GRUMPY OLD MEN at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Neighbors John and Max have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor, they face off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their longstanding differences.



Based on the 1993 film, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor and great songs.



Limited tickets remain! All tickets include the dinner buffet and select beverages.



This show is rated PG-13 for adult humor and language.