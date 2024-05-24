THE WIZARD OF OZ is Now Playing at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is presenting its 2024 Season Family Show: The Wizard of Oz. Now on stage, this production brings the beloved story and songs to life, and features a special discount for children’s tickets.

L. Frank Baum’s delightful tale about Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale’s journey over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz has enchanted families for generations. The stage adaptation includes the famous Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion characters, as well as unforgettable songs from the 1939 MGM film such as “We’re Off To See The Wizard,” “The Merry Old Land of Oz,” “Follow The Yellow Brick Road,” and “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

Grace Atherholt (West Side Story) plays the lead role of Dorothy Gale, with Jameelah Leaundra (Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol, Phantom) as Glinda the Good Witch, Joey Boos (White Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) as the Scarecrow, and Brett Mutter (White Christmas, Joseph, Grumpy Old Men) as the Cowardly Lion. Jaden Kindle makes his Beef & Boards debut as the Tin Man. Ty Stover (Grumpy Old Men, Beauty and the Beast, Hello, Dolly!) plays the title character, and local children play the famous Munchkins.

The Wizard of Oz is on stage for 57 performances through July 7 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $55 to $82 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ family-friendly dinner buffet and select beverages. As the 2024 Season Family Show at Beef & Boards, The Wizard of Oz features $10 discounts off tickets for all children ages 3-15. (Children under age 3 not admitted.)

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664.

Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more. Call the Group Sales department at 317.872.0503, or email groups@beefandboards.com for details.





Comments