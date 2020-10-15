Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Wayne Ballet Presents DRACULA

Article Pixel

Performances take place across Halloween weekend.

Oct. 15, 2020  

Fort Wayne Ballet presents Dracula during Halloween weekend.

Come, bear witness to the demonic tale of Jonathan Harker, a young English lawyer, who travels to Transylvania to conclude a real estate transaction. His destination: Castle Dracula. With his head filled with warnings and blessings for his eternal soul, Harker's adventures turn dark as he realizes he's a prisoner facing even darker forces. How will it end? ... and who gets the last bite?

Tickets: $35, Opening Night $45. All single tickets are subject to $5 processing fee

Performances:

  • 29 October 2020 / Thu - 7:00 PM
  • 30 October 2020 / Fri - 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM
  • 31 October 2020 / Sat - 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://fortwayneballet.org/performances/fall-season/.


Related Articles View More Indianapolis Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • CCA Wattis Institute Presents JEFFREY GIBSON: NOTHING IS ETERNAL
  • Transcendence Theatre Company Online EDU Marketplace Offers A Variety Of Art Opportunities For Youth And Adults
  • San Francisco Opera's SHOW BOAT to be Presented on BroadwayHD
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Kate Rockwell's Birdland Concert!