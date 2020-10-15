Performances take place across Halloween weekend.

Fort Wayne Ballet presents Dracula during Halloween weekend.

Come, bear witness to the demonic tale of Jonathan Harker, a young English lawyer, who travels to Transylvania to conclude a real estate transaction. His destination: Castle Dracula. With his head filled with warnings and blessings for his eternal soul, Harker's adventures turn dark as he realizes he's a prisoner facing even darker forces. How will it end? ... and who gets the last bite?

Tickets: $35, Opening Night $45. All single tickets are subject to $5 processing fee

Performances:

29 October 2020 / Thu - 7:00 PM

30 October 2020 / Fri - 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM

31 October 2020 / Sat - 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://fortwayneballet.org/performances/fall-season/.

