Fort Wayne Ballet Presents DRACULA
Performances take place across Halloween weekend.
Fort Wayne Ballet presents Dracula during Halloween weekend.
Come, bear witness to the demonic tale of Jonathan Harker, a young English lawyer, who travels to Transylvania to conclude a real estate transaction. His destination: Castle Dracula. With his head filled with warnings and blessings for his eternal soul, Harker's adventures turn dark as he realizes he's a prisoner facing even darker forces. How will it end? ... and who gets the last bite?
Tickets: $35, Opening Night $45. All single tickets are subject to $5 processing fee
Performances:
- 29 October 2020 / Thu - 7:00 PM
- 30 October 2020 / Fri - 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM
- 31 October 2020 / Sat - 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://fortwayneballet.org/performances/fall-season/.