FLAVOR FIGHT to be Presented At New Outside District Theatre Space

Contestants will go through a series of flavor battles to become the Mayor of Flavorville!

Apr. 29, 2021  

What happens when you indulge yourself a little too much on streaming nonstop food tv shows, basically this show! From the creative mind of Mark Cashwell comes Flavor Fight!

This IN PERSON show at the new outside space at the District Theatre combines all the fun elements like #GREATBRITISHBAKEOFF, #NAILEDIT, and so much more!

Contestants will go through a series of flavor battles to become the Mayor of Flavorville! Judged by special guest food parodies, you will be laughing your cakes off at The District Theatre!

Ticket are $12 and can be purchased at https://indydistricttheatre.vbotickets.com/events


