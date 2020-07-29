EnPointe Indiana Ballet Apologizes For Use of Song With Racially Insensitive Language

EnPoint Indiana has issued an apology after they received backlash following their use of a song with racially insensitive language.

The group performed to the song "The Nicest Kids in Town" from Hairspray during Noblesville MainStreet's Duck Race celebration on July 25.

"On Saturday, we performed in Noblesville and made a huge error in judgment by using the song 'The Nicest Kids in Town' from the musical Hairspray. While the overall message of this entire musical is one supporting acceptance of all people, we fully acknowledge the decision we made to use this song out of context was insensitive, inappropriate and unacceptable," the statement reads.

"It is important for us to say, we have the utmost respect for the black community. We welcome diversity in our ballet studio, and we hope the community will offer their grace as we work hard to move forward. We intend to make significant change in a positive way."

The company goes on to say that they have reached out to the Noblesville Diversity Coalition (NDC) in an effort to begin a dialogue on how they can be at the forefront of change.

Read the full statement below:

