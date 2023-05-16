Elizabeth Teeter, Samantha Pauly, And Zack Zadek Headline Discovering Broadway's Summer Programming

Zack Zadek is returning to Discovering Broadway on June 1st at Feinstein's Cabaret to share progress from his latest musical, The Turning, which was the fourth show programmed at the Pre-Broadway incubator in May of 2022.

This concert will also feature songs from Deathless (Goodspeed Musicals) and other shows of his in development. Zadek will be joined by Elizabeth Teeter, Broadway star of Beetlejuice. Additionally, Teeter and Zadek will be co-teaching a class on Broadway auditioning on June 2nd.

Zack says, "The concert will be a taste of songs from across my musicals - I'm so looking forward to returning to Indiana to share a bunch of tunes (including some never before heard) with some incredible guests, including the next public sneak peak of The Turning, which began its journey with Discovering Broadway last year."

On July 8th, original cast member of the Broadway musical Six, Samantha Pauly, will teach two Discovering Broadway dance classes as well as perform her solo show at Feinstein's Cabaret on July 7th and July 8th.

Pauly shared, "I am thrilled to be returning to Discovering Broadway for a third visit. It's a company I will always come back to. They consistently generate amazing opportunities, not only for young students, but for actors like me as well. My solo show will be an intimate evening where I reflect on the last few years of my life, and sing through some career highlights, and other pop/rock favorites."

The nonprofit's CEO/Founder Joel Kirk says, "Discovering Broadway Inc. is proud to be a place writers, actors, and teachers can return to, time and time again. We are passionate about walking alongside these creatives as their shows and careers evolve and grow. It's also special for my hometown to be these artists' home away from home."

Discovering Broadway Inc. believes that theatre is for all. As such, the nonprofit provides scholarships for at risk youth to participate in the master classes and to attend presentations of the new musicals.